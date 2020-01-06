Boulder Beer Company Will Close on January 18 — Ending Forty Years of History

Three months after announcing that it would stop packaging and distributing its beer — and lay off more than twenty employees — Boulder Beer Company has released an even more unexpected and immensely more depressing statement: The company plans to sell the its building and close up shop entirely on January 18.

Although the Sleeping Giant contract brewery in Denver will continue to brew six of Boulder Beer's flagships and to distribute them under a new agreement, the move will, for all intents and purposes, put an end to the oldest craft brewery in the state and an iconic business for many Coloradans.

The following is a statement from Boulder Beer majority owner Gina Day, the wife of longtime Boulder restaurateur Frank Day, the founder of the Old Chicago and Rock Bottom chains. Gina Day couldn't be reached immediately, but we will update this story when we can.