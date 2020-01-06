Boulder Beer Company Will Close on January 18 — Ending Forty Years of History

Three months after announcing that it would stop packaging and distributing its beer — and lay off more than twenty employees — Boulder Beer Company has released an even more unexpected and immensely more depressing statement: The company plans to sell the its building and close up shop entirely on January 18.
Although the Sleeping Giant contract brewery in Denver will continue to brew six of Boulder Beer's flagships and to distribute them under a new agreement, the move will, for all intents and purposes, put an end to the oldest craft brewery in the state and an iconic business for many Coloradans.
The following is a statement from Boulder Beer majority owner Gina Day, the wife of longtime Boulder restaurateur Frank Day, the founder of the Old Chicago and Rock Bottom chains. Gina Day couldn't be reached immediately, but we will update this story when we can.
January 6th, 2020
A Letter to Boulder Beer Company Customers and Friends
Dear Boulder Beer Patrons,
As you all know, things have been changing here at Boulder Beer, and we now have a new development we would like to share. Some outside influences have recently transpired that have led us to make business decisions we feel are best for the company. An opportunity to sell the building at 2880 Wilderness Place recently presented itself to us, which has led us to the decision to close The Pub at Boulder Beer. Our last day of operation will be Saturday, January 18th, after which we will close for business.
After closing the manufacturing side of our business and then creating a relationship with Sleeping Giant, we feel it is now in our best interest to pursue this opportunity to sell the building. The 19,000 square foot production facility has proven to be too large for our brewpub to operate within.
Moving forward, because of our new partnership with Sleeping Giant Brewing Company in Denver, you will still be able to find our beer on draft and in six packs at your favorite liquor stores, groceries, bars and restaurants. They will continue to brew, package and distribute the Boulder Beer brands we all know and love and keep the Boulder Beer legacy alive at retail. So although the Pub will be closing, the brands will live on.
Our valued Boulder Beer staff will all have access to job opportunities with our sister company Concept Restaurants should they decide to join their team.
Also, with all of these changes it isn’t out of the picture that you may see a new Boulder Beer Pub open sometime down the road.
Thank you all for 40 amazing years of support and friendship. If you’re in the Boulder area, please come raise a pint with us on or before January 18th to toast the fun ride it’s been, and celebrate the many, many great memories that make up Boulder Beer.
Sincerely,
Gina Day, Owner
