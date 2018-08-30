Boulder Beer's Short-Lived Walnut Spot Will Become Detroit-Style Pizza Pub

Just one year after Boulder Beer Company took over the former Walnut Brewery in downtown Boulder, the spot is changing again, into a Detroit-style pizza pub and brewery. But it will still stay all in the family.

Frank Day, the famed restaurateur who founded the Walnut Brewery in 1989 — along with the Rock Bottom, Old Chicago and Chophouse brewery and restaurant chains — owns the building, the liquor license and the brewing equipment, all of which Boulder Beer has been using. Day's wife, Gina, is a part owner of Boulder Beer.

The new concept, Squared Pizza + Beer, at 1123 Walnut Street, will serve the kind of pizza that Gina grew up eating in her hometown of Dearborn, Michigan. For the past year, the taproom has been serving wood-smoked meats and other dishes inspired by Boulder Beer's primary brewpub on Wilderness Place.