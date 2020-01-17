 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Grab your Santo breakfast burrito to go starting February 8.
Courtesy Santo

Brunch Alert: Santo Switches to Speedier Service on the Weekends

Mark Antonation | January 17, 2020 | 2:30pm
AA

Santo made it onto our list of the ten best brunches in 2019 for good reason. Chef Hosea Rosenberg's Southwestern eatery at 1265 Alpine Avenue in Boulder turned out chile-laden breakfast dishes straight from the heart of New Mexico. But that bountiful brunch will soon come to an end: Santo will discontinue it's weekend mid-morning meal service after brunch on Super Bowl Sunday (February 2).

But Rosenberg isn't dropping breakfast altogether. Instead, Santo is switching to quick service and will offer breakfast burritos (the same signature versions customers already know and love), tamales and tacos from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday beginning February 8. And as usual, the breakfast burritos will continue to be sold from 7 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Rosenberg says that the change is a response to "the busy habits and weekend warrior lifestyle of our North Boulder neighbors," and to that end, the breakfast items will be available for takeout only. Turns out Boulderites don't like sitting still for very long.

But if you insist on mimosas and micheladas in the morning, Santo will still be rolling out its brunch menu for special occasions including Easter, Mother's Day and Father's Day. And speaking of Super Bowl Sunday, Santo is offering take-home party packages you can pick up on February 2. Call 303-442-6100 for menus and details.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

