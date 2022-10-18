Avanti's Newest Addition Dishes Up Bowls of Healthy Fare

Since opening at 3200 Pecos Street in 2015, food hall and incubator Avanti Food & Beverage has been home to a tasty array of cuisines, but now it can be touted as a health-food destination as well, thanks to its newest addition, Bowls by KO.
Run by chef Katelin Overton, Bowls by KO started as a meal delivery service in 2019 and later expanded to a food truck and full-service catering business. But the goal, says Overton, was to eventually open a brick-and-mortar location. While she was looking at and pricing possible locations, the spot that once housed Bistro Georgette at Avanti opened up. For Overton, it just made sense to go the food-incubator route before committing to a lease and restaurant buildout.
The Bowls by Ko stall opened in early September, becoming Avanti's first health food-focused operation. But while healthy and diet-friendly options are what Overton focuses on, each bowl on the menu ($13-$16) has been carefully thought out and packed with flavor.
"We are making food that people want to eat and can also feel good about physically and financially," says Overton, who sources much of her meats and produce from local vendors. "Why choose between the healthy option and the easy, quicker, more satisfying option when you can have it all?"
The buffalo chicken bowl, for example, is made with pulled chicken spiced with cashew-butter sauce over white rice and topped with garlic-kale salad, roasted sweet potatoes, dairy-free ranch and pickled onions. Kimchi, housemade pickles and crunchy scallions give a boost to the the Korean braised beef bowl. Even the more basic KO's Bowl with grilled chicken thighs, broccolini, avocado and charred lemon over rice has plenty of hearty, wholesome flavors that surpass stereotypes.
Diners can also add extra ingredients to the menu items or opt to build their own bowl, which starts at $12 and includes choices like white and brown rice, quinoa or greens for the base; proteins such as crispy chickpeas, grilled chicken thigh, pork carnitas and shrimp; and sides like black beans, corn salad, cilantro-lime slaw, Persian cucumbers and more. There are also sauces to choose from, including cashew butter, lemon dill vinaigrette and honey mustard.
The menu also features sharable plates of hummus, fried Brussels sprouts, sweet-potato fries and a trio of lettuce cups packed with mini versions of the bowls. For brunch on the weekends, try the kimchi fried rice and the quin"oats" made with quinoa, cashew milk, blueberries, honey and hemp seeds.
"My goal for the concept is to fill the gap between fast food and healthy food in Denver," says Overton. Avanti's current lineup of vendors is focused on pizza, burgers, Mexican barbecue, fried foods and cheesy delights, so having a fast-casual option that offers food that fits paleo, dairy-free, vegan and vegetarian diets is a welcome addition to the food hall.
Bowls by Ko at Avanti is located at 3200 Pecos Street and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. For more information, visit bowlsbyko.com.