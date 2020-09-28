After Devastating Fire, Boyer's Celebrates Coffee Day From Its Food Truck

Every year since 2016, Boyer's Coffee has recognized National Coffee Day with a large celebration that has included free coffee, music and raffles. This year, National Coffee Day falls on Tuesday, September 29, and despite COVID-19, Boyer's is still hosting an event, because they've got something even bigger to celebrate: having a place to do the celebrating.

Shortly after Boyer's closed it headquarters, built from a 1920s schoolhouse at 7295 Washington Street, because of the pandemic, a fired broke out on March 31 and destroyed the business. Gone were the roasting facilities, offices and cafe. "We pretty much lost the entire building," says Manuela Mishler, senior director of business management, marketing and e-commerce. "What we know about the fire at this point is we know the area, but because it burned so hot we’re never really going to know what happened. We know it broke out in an area that was near our roaster; however, we don’t know if it was roaster-related or electric-related."

There was one positive note to the fact that the fire happened during the pandemic: There were very few employees in the building and no customers, so there were no injuries.

That evening, owners Doug and Jason Barrow made the decision to rebuild. But that will take time, and the Barrows wanted to start selling coffee, so they launched a coffee truck — the Roast Rider — and another mobile unit (a converted shipping container) that houses retail operations. Customers can purchase brewed coffee, espresso, tea and specialty drinks, as well as pastries and bottled beverages from the food truck, and bagged coffee to go from the Coffee Cottage located in the same parking lot. Both opened for business on September 8 in the lot in front of the fire-damaged building.

A converted shipping container serves as the retail outlet.

"Throughout everything — COVID and the fire — Doug and Jason kept everyone on staff and paid even when we weren’t up and running," says Mischler. "They made sure when the cafe wasn’t up and running the cafe staff was helping in roasting."

The company relied on support from the Denver coffee industry, including some competitors, to keep their roasting business alive by roasting beans at other companies' facilities.

Sadly, the all of the historic schoolhouse is gone except for the exterior brick walls, which survived and are structurally sound. "[We] definitely are going to be rebuilding at 73rd and Washington, and we have the opportunity to make it exactly what we want it to be," says Mischler, adding that the new building plans take a negative situation into account to be mindful of how the floor plan will be laid out and what kind of equipment will be installed. "We want to rebuild as efficient as possible."

In the meantime, the truck and Coffee Cottage have allowed Boyer's to adapt to new pandemic-based health regulations. "We want to make sure everybody is practicing social distancing, but we still want to celebrate coffee," says Mischler. As such, they're utilizing the big, outdoor space and have added signage to direct the flow of traffic. National Coffee Day will offer the same deals as the past four years, with free drip coffee from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m and half off all other beverages, plus 25 percent off bagged coffee from the Coffee Cottage.

"National Coffee Day has been something for the past four years where we have a huge event in our parking lot ...music, food trucks, etc.," says Mischler. In the past, the coffee company has welcomed 1,500 to 2,000 guests throughout the day, but are expecting fewer people to come by this year.

If you can't make it out for National Coffee Day or are concerned about crowds, the the food truck and Coffee Cottage are open from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.