Coffee and Kombucha Make Perfect Pair at Brew Culture

After fifteen years in the doggie daycare business, Troy and Jen Reynolds, owners of the Daily Wag, decided to pursue their passion for coffee and open a coffee and kombucha shop, Brew Culture Coffee, at 3620 West Colfax Avenue.

"Coffee was the original dream," says Troy. When he decided to leave his corporate day job almost two decades ago, he thought of opening a coffee shop, but in the end the couple decided to opt for a doggie daycare, based on personal need. "I'm kind of glad I didn't get into it back then, because coffee has changed a lot since then."

Two and a half years ago, the dream came back. Troy was sitting in Sweet Bloom, as he often did, and told the owner, Andy Sprenger, that he wanted to start a coffee business. "I told Andy that I wanted... to serve Sweet Bloom because I really do think that they're the best," recalls Troy. He started driving up and down Colfax Avenue, looking for the right location.