Brewability Lab Buys Brew On Broadway, Will Take Over the Space

The Brew on Broadway will soon be the new home of Brewability Lab.

The Brewability Lab, which closed last week at 12445 East 39th Avenue after three years in its northeast Denver location, has agreed to buy the Brew on Broadway and will take over the space later this summer.

Brewability, which will change its name to Brewability on Broadway (combining the names), employs adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to brew and serve beer, the only U.S. brewery with that model. Owner Tiffany Fixter plans to add a restaurant or food option inside the BoB. Fixter also owns Pizzability, a pizza restaurant at 250 Steele Street, that operates on the same model.

"There comes a time in life that passing of the torch becomes a great opportunity," says Paul Webster, who opened The Brew on Broadway, known as the BoB, in 2013. Over the past year, Webster has been trying to sell the spot, however, so that he can "ride off into the wild blue yonder of semi-retirement."

The BoB, at 3445 South Broadway, is a local hangout for Englewood residents and is known for its sometimes unusual interpretations of English-style ales, and for its One Barrel Wednesday collaborations with Strange Craft Beer Company, Chain Reaction Brewing and Black Sky Brewery.

The Brewability Lab will be able to give more hours to employees. Brewability Lab

In a Facebook post from earlier in June, Fixter wrote:

Thank you for making this teacher's dream, a little garage in the middle of nowhere, your community space. We have witnessed first birthdays never thought to come, 21st birthdays for adults told they could not drink due society's standards of what is appropriate, several engagements... new children, and a celebration of life, and we have made friendships that will last a lifetime.



Fixter notes that lease on 39th, which was originally home to the now-defunct Caution Brewing, is "non-renewable at the end of the year due to being a 'non-typical business.' We have had many issues with our landlord, causing us to have reduced hours and days, signage restrictions and parking restrictions. We are extremely happy to be moving to a location far more accessible and conducive to business."

The change will also allow Brewability to add staff members and give extra hours to current staffers.

The two breweries hope to have everything finalized by July 31, pending approval from federal liquor license regulators. The BoB will have a going away party on July 27.