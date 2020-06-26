Brewers Association Lays Off Julia Herz, the Face of Craft Beer

Julia Herz, who has been the face, the voice and the fire behind American craft beer for more than a decade, was laid off from her high-profile job as the craft-beer program director at the Brewers Association, a national trade group that has been reeling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

An omnipresent force behind craft brewing’s growth from 1,800 breweries in 2010 to more than 8,300 today, Herz has been an educator, speaker, author, advocate and image creator. She has helped promote small and independent breweries, and been a hallmark of the organization's marketing efforts.

Known for her fiery presentations and her love of beer-and-food-pairings, she's recognizable to almost every craft brewery owner in the country.

But the BA, which has had to cancel the World Beer Cup, the Craft Brewers Conference, the Great American Beer Festival and other events, has faced a dramatic budget shortfall since the pandemic began in March. The not-for-profit laid off about a quarter of its staff in April. It may have laid several others in addition to Herz on June 26.

"The Brewers Association’s fortune mirrors that of our craft beer community," the organization explained in an announcement. "Like many of you, our members, we will be forever changed by the pandemic and economic crisis facing our organization....We continue to work with all affected individuals, to the greatest extent that we’re able, to help them navigate this transition. We have also enacted tiered salary reductions for our management team. These steps are in addition to the operational budget cuts made earlier this month.

"We thoughtfully, carefully, and painfully weighed options to arrive at those decisions," the announcement continued. "We believe these actions will help the association weather the storm at this time and to remain committed to its purpose — to promote and protect American craft brewers, their beers, and the community of brewing enthusiasts."

But unfortunately, the situation has just gotten stormier...and it's swept away one of craft brewing's biggest enthusiasts.