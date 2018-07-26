Cap City Tavern Offers a Low-Key Retreat in the Golden Triangle

I've always liked the Cap City Tavern (1247 Bannock Street), but the location on the edge of downtown feels somehow far away from where I live in east Denver, even though the bar is no farther away than some of my usual haunts. So it had been a few years when I stopped in on a recent cloudy weeknight.

One of the Golden Triangle's neighborhood watering holes, the Cap City Tavern still holds the comfortable and shiny leather booths I remembered, as well as the covered back patio. I also recalled a menu of tasty burgers and appetizers, to which calzones, pizza and salads have been added since my last visit (or at least I never noticed those items, as I was content to stick with the better-than-average options I had come to enjoy over the years).

I beat my friend to the bar, so I snagged a spot at the extra-high bar top, soon learning that the guys who built the bar eighteen years ago were really tall ( 6'9" was the number that kept getting thrown around), and they apparently built the bar to their own height specifications, not those of the average bar-goer. Being 6'2" myself, I appreciated the result — and no one else seemed to care too much. And my friend, who is "vertically challenged" (as one of my nerdy teachers used to say), noticed this detail immediately.