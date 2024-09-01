 Casa Bonita Will Begin Taking Reservations September 16 | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

The Wait Is Almost Over: Casa Bonita Will Start Taking Reservations September 16

Mark your calendar for 3 p.m. on Monday, September 16.
September 1, 2024
Casa Bonita reopened...sort of...last May.
Casa Bonita reopened...sort of...last May. Molly Martin
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The day you've been waiting for is almost here: Casa Bonita will start taking reservations at 3 p.m. on September 16, according to an announcement posted on the reservation's Instagram today.

After more than a year of requiring that would-be diners sign up on an email list and then wait...and wait...and wait...to be invited to make a reservation, the pink entertainment palace will be truly open to the public starting October 1 — but with so many still waiting to get in to see the fifty-year-old icon renovated by South Park's creators, which has been in a very soft opening since late May 2023.

But if you've been waiting, and waiting, on that list since before the first dinner was served last year, you will get a consolation prize: Casa Bonita has named you a founding member, and "you will have access to available reservations hours before they are open to the general public....It's our way of saying gracias for your patience." Not only will you be able to make reservations at 9 a.m. on September 16, but you'll get 10 percent off in the Mercado, the Casa Bonita shop.

There are a few other changes in store. According to the Denver Post, owners Trey Parker and Matt Stone have also decided to do away with the buffet line; those with reservations will be seated and served, then receive their check at the end of the meal, rather than having to prepay. But prices will remain the same: $29.99 for adults and $19.99 for kids at lunch; $39.99 and $24.99 at dinner. Drinks most definitely not included.

Learn more here.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Patricia Calhoun is editor-in-chief of Westword, the alt-weekly she co-founded in September 1977. She’s been inducted into the Colorado Press Association Hall of Fame, the Association of Alternative Newsmedia Hall of Fame and the Colorado Restaurant Association Hall of Fame. She’s also received dozens of local, state and national awards for writing, including first place for feature writing and first place for column writing with the Society of Professional Journalists. Patricia is a weekly commentator on Colorado Inside Out, PBS 12's public affairs roundtable, which has won two Emmys.
Contact: Patricia Calhoun
We Need to Talk About Brutø: Should It Retain Its Michelin Star?

Food & Drink News

We Need to Talk About Brutø: Should It Retain Its Michelin Star?

By Jake Browne
Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in August

Openings & Closings

Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in August

By Molly Martin
The Secret Garden Is a New Cafe and Bar on the Edge of Cheesman Park

Openings & Closings

The Secret Garden Is a New Cafe and Bar on the Edge of Cheesman Park

By Molly Martin
TikTok-Famous Bombitas Birria Bombs Are Made by Local Mom With a Moving Story

Social Media

TikTok-Famous Bombitas Birria Bombs Are Made by Local Mom With a Moving Story

By Abigail Bliss
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation