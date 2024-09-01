The Wait Is Almost Over: Casa Bonita Will Start Taking Reservations September 16

The day you've been waiting for is almost here: Casa Bonita will start taking reservations at 3 p.m. on September 16, according to an announcement posted on the reservation's Instagram today.
After more than a year of requiring that would-be diners sign up on an email list and then wait...and wait...and wait...to be invited to make a reservation, the pink entertainment palace will be truly open to the public starting October 1 — but with so many still waiting to get in to see the fifty-year-old icon renovated by South Park's creators, which has been in a very soft opening since late May 2023.
But if you've been waiting, and waiting, on that list since before the first dinner was served last year, you will get a consolation prize: Casa Bonita has named you a founding member, and "you will have access to available reservations hours before they are open to the general public....It's our way of saying gracias for your patience." Not only will you be able to make reservations at 9 a.m. on September 16, but you'll get 10 percent off in the Mercado, the Casa Bonita shop.
There are a few other changes in store. According to the Denver Post, owners Trey Parker and Matt Stone have also decided to do away with the buffet line; those with reservations will be seated and served, then receive their check at the end of the meal, rather than having to prepay. But prices will remain the same: $29.99 for adults and $19.99 for kids at lunch; $39.99 and $24.99 at dinner. Drinks most definitely not included.
