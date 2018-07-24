It's National Tequila Day, and Tacolandia Is Celebrating!

July 24 is National Tequila Day, but you can celebrate all over again on Sunday, August 19, at Tacolandia.

Here's the deal: If you buy a ticket to Tacolandia today, you'll enjoy a free Exotico Tequila cocktail at Tacolandia, our third annual celebration of street tacos, in Civic Center Park.

Once again, you'll be able to enjoy unlimited taco samples from dozens of taquerias and restaurants, including Lola Coastal Mexican, Los Chingones, Garibaldi Mexican Bistro, Adelitas Cocina y Cantina, Palenque Mezcaleria, Yareth’s, Siete Salsas, Panaderia y Taqueria Contreras, Chuey FU’s, Los Mesones, Mas Kaos, Cocteles el Rey, Perico’s Tacos, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, El Coco Pirata, La Iguala, Carniceria Aaliyah, Taco Block, Lucha Cantina, Antojitos La Poblanita, Bubba Chinos, Mariscos El Rey 2, Beltran’s Meat Market & Grill, El Taco Veloz, La Fiesta, Roxie’s Tacos, Las 5 Estrellas, Mariscos El Malecon, Que Bueno Suerte, Verde Boulder, Tru BBQ, El Taco de Mexico, Kachina Cantina and Cilantro & Perejil. To cool you off after all that hot stuff, Aiko Pops, Neveria Jedany’s and La Chupaflor will be serving desserts.