It's National Tequila Day, and Tacolandia Is Celebrating!

July 24 is National Tequila Day, but you can celebrate all over again on Sunday, August 19, at Tacolandia.
Here's the deal: If you buy a ticket to Tacolandia today, you'll enjoy a free Exotico Tequila cocktail at Tacolandia, our third annual celebration of street tacos, in Civic Center Park.
Once again, you'll be able to enjoy unlimited taco samples from dozens of taquerias and restaurants, including Lola Coastal Mexican, Los Chingones, Garibaldi Mexican Bistro, Adelitas Cocina y Cantina, Palenque Mezcaleria, Yareth’s, Siete Salsas, Panaderia y Taqueria Contreras, Chuey FU’s, Los Mesones, Mas Kaos, Cocteles el Rey, Perico’s Tacos, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, El Coco Pirata, La Iguala, Carniceria Aaliyah, Taco Block, Lucha Cantina, Antojitos La Poblanita, Bubba Chinos, Mariscos El Rey 2, Beltran’s Meat Market & Grill, El Taco Veloz, La Fiesta, Roxie’s Tacos, Las 5 Estrellas, Mariscos El Malecon, Que Bueno Suerte, Verde Boulder, Tru BBQ, El Taco de Mexico, Kachina Cantina and Cilantro & Perejil. To cool you off after all that hot stuff, Aiko Pops, Neveria Jedany’s and La Chupaflor will be serving desserts.
This year, you'll have more space in which to enjoy your food; Tacolandia will have more entrances, too. And, of course, there will be live music and other tasty entertainment throughout the event.
General admission tickets are $35 and get you in to Civic Center Park from 4 to 7 p.m. on August 19 for all the tacos you can eat. With a VIP ticket, $65, you can get into Tacolandia at 3 p.m., and will have access to a VIP lounge — with special dishes from Lola — throughout the event. And here's another deal: Buy a four-pack of tickets and have a fiesta with your friends for just $100.
Remember, if you buy your ticket before midnight tonight on National Tequila Day, you'll be able to wash those tacos down with a free Exotico Tequila cocktail. Find out more and get your tickets at westwordtacolandia.com.
