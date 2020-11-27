The Lil Yellow Chick Is Taking Flight Today

Chef Elise Wiggins, owner of Cattivella in the Central Park neighborhood, was planning to launch her mobile fried chicken business earlier this year, but better late than never, she says. The Lil Yellow Chick lands today, when it will start serving fried chicken and plenty of other good Southern grub from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The bright yellow mobile kitchen, built from a 1962 Shasta camper, will be parked just outside Cattivella at 10195 East 29th Drive, and the online ordering system is already up and running. You can choose from Nice, Naughty or Extra Naughty spice levels on your fried chicken, plus buttermilk biscuits, mashed potatoes, Cajun red beans and rice, coleslaw, curly fries, mac and cheese, maque choux (spicy Cajun corn), pickled okra and chicken liver mousse — something a little different for a fried chicken joint. And make sure you save room for a fried fruit pie.

Chef Elise Wiggins wants you to try her buttermilk biscuits with chicken liver mousse and honey. Courtesy of Elise Wiggins

The new trailer allows Wiggins the chance to show off food from her Louisiana roots, while Cattivella displays the chef's passion for Italian cuisine. While dining rooms are currently closed to indoor guests, Wiggins has configured the restaurant's expansive patio with heaters and shelter from the elements, so guests can still experience Cattivella's hospitality. But the menu is also available online for ordering takeout alongside the lineup for Lil Yellow Chick, giving even more take-home options.

The Lil Yellow Chick will have an official grand opening celebration on December 14, and Wiggins is hoping you'll show up in a chicken costume for the chance to win fried chicken and a biscuit. She's also using the grand opening as a fundraiser for The Urban Farm; customers are encouraged to bring chicken feed for the farm or donate through a QR code that will be available during the event. If you use the QR code, you'll be entered to win an Urban Farm membership; the organization promotes youth and community education through farmwork and classes.

Fried chicken has definitely emerged as a winner, as chefs and restaurants find new ways to draw customers during the pandemic. Chick this trailer out and see what the flap is all about.