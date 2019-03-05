Fire Closes Chef Radek Cerny's Atelier by Radex

A fire at Atelier by Radex, 2011 East 17th Avenue, closed the French restaurant last night, according to chef/owner Radek Cerny's Facebook page. The chef posted photos of a blackened supply closet and melted electrical wiring at about 6 p.m. on Monday, March 4, on a day that the restaurant is normally closed.

"Sorry for everybody who loves Atelier by Radex our restaurant just burned down it was electric!" the message accompanying the photos read.

Shortly after, Cerny added: "Cheers to all! We promise we’ll be back soon! Thank you for all your support!!!"