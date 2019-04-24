Civic Center Eats Returns on April 30; Here's What's on the Menu

Civic Center Eats will come roaring back into the heart of Denver on Tuesday, April 30, bringing in two dozen food trucks most Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for your lunchtime pleasure.

New to the 2019 edition are a beer-and-wine garden on Thursdays; three-stream waste stations for trash, compost and recycling; and a selection of retail trucks. Nearly seventy food vendors are on the rotating roster; over twenty are new to Civic Center Eats.

“With more new applicants than in the past, this year’s selection process revealed just how competitive the food truck industry in Denver continues to be,” says Eric Lazzari, Strategic Partnerships Director for the Civic Center Conservancy, in announcing the lineup. “We carefully chose a variety of trucks — even adding a new cuisine category — because we want our lunch guests to experience the wide range of options Denver’s mobile food scene offers. And for those patrons who have been coming to our event for years, we’re providing plenty of new trucks to try along with their favorite returning vendors.”

The 2019 Civic Center Eats food-truck lineup (* denotes new):

Adobo Food Truck, Arepas House, Areyto Puerto Rican Food, Ba-Nom-a-Nom Nice Cream, The Bamboo Skewer, Basecamp Provisions, Bean Machine Mobile Coffee, Billy's Gourmet Hot Dogs, Bruna's Brazilian, Cheese Bread Sandwich*, California Wrap Runner, Chuey FU's Latin Asian Grub, Church of Cupcakes, Cilantro & Perejil*, Cirque Kitchen + Spirits, Cocotaso Street Snacks*, Cowgirl Lemonade, Crescent City Connection*, Crock Spot Gourmet, Daikon*, Downtown Fingers*, Dude Bro Taco, El Cubabanso, El Taco Disco*, Em's Ice Cream, The Ethiopian Food Truck, Farm to Truck, The G Wagon*, Goldie's Mobile Kitchen*, Green Giraffe, The Gyros King, High Point Creamery, High Society Pizza*, Hunje by J Street*, J Street Food Truck ,The Jerk Truck, Lomito Gourmet, Lucky Bird*, The Mac Shack, Migration Taco*, Mile High Caribbean*, Miss B's Vietnamese*, Moe's Original BBQ, mu Denver*, OG Burgers, Ol' Skool Que, Orange Crunch*, Original by Greeks, The Pasty Republic, Pierogies Factory, The Real Deal, Rocky Mountain Cheesery, Roll It Up Sushi Truck, Rumichaka Eats*, Saba's Ethiopian Food, Simply Pizza Truck, Smokestack 70 BBQ, SOS Catering, Still Smokin’, Sweet Cow Ice Cream, Tilford's Wood Fired Pizza, Tocabe: An American Indian Eatery, Top Dawg Sausages, Turkish Chef on Wheels*, Turn-in BBQ, Vegan Van, The Veggie Whisperer*, VX-3 Mobile Food Unit*, WeChef Kitchen and WongWayVeg.

Civic Center Eats is produced by the nonprofit Civic Center Conservancy with support from Denver Parks and Recreation and, yes, Westword. After its debut on Tuesday, May 3, it will run through October 10 on most Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays (unless the park is closed for an event); check civiccenterconservancy.org for the complete schedule and daily truck roster.