New Belgium Brewing Sells to Kirin, Ending Decades of Independent Ownership

New Belgium Brewing, Colorado's largest and most storied craft beer maker, said today that it plans to sell 100 percent of the company to a subsidiary of the Kirin beer conglomerate. The move would mean an end to New Belgium's employee ownership and its proud legacy of independent ownership.

As the fourth-largest craft brewery in the nation, it will also force the Boulder-based Brewers Association to consider how it defines craft breweries, as the sale would eliminate New Belgium from its definition.

"As we surveyed the landscape over the last several years, we found that options to raise capital while being an independent brewer weren’t realistic for us," co-founder and longtime CEO Kim Jordan wrote in a message to customers. "Some of the most widely used options by craft brewers were going to compromise a lot about what makes New Belgium great; environmental sustainability, and a rich internal culture. Some of these were going to lead to cost-cutting or a lack of focus on sustainability. Having the support and resources of Lion Little World Beverages, allows us to attend to those competing priorities and utilize our brewery capacity to its fullest."

Lion Little is Kirin's U.S. division and was created earlier this year for just this kind of purchase. New Belgium joins Breckenridge Brewery and Avery Brewing among the state's biggest breweries to sell out.

Founded in 1991 in Fort Collins by Jordan and then-husband Jeff Lebesch, New Belgium began in a basement before growing over the years to become one of the largest independent breweries in the country, based in large part on its flagship beer, Fat Tire Amber Ale, a trendsetter beer for many years. The company now operates two huge production facilities — the original in Fort Collins and a newer facility in North Carolina — and a pilot brewery in Denver.

New Belgium didn't release the terms of the sale except to say that an all-cash transaction is expected to close by the end of the year, pending approval by regulators and the company's employee-owners.

For more on the sale and the reasoning behind it, read Jordan's letter below:

Kim Jordan, co-founder of New Belgium Brewing. New Belgium Brewing