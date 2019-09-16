 


    Herban Planet
4
Cook Street will soon move into this former restaurant space on West Ninth Avenue between Broadway and Acoma.
Cook Street will soon move into this former restaurant space on West Ninth Avenue between Broadway and Acoma.
Mark Antonation

Cook Street Plans Move From LoDo to the Golden Triangle

Mark Antonation | September 16, 2019 | 10:30am
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts stands out as an island of gastronomic excellence in a sea of LoDo sports bars and clubs. The school was founded at 1937 Market Street in 1999, and the area has since evolved into a busy nightlife zone with high rents and very little parking. But Cook Street won't be there much longer; the school will soon move to new headquarters at 43 West Ninth Avenue in the Golden Triangle.

Cook Street co-owner Lindsey Reese explains that the building where the cooking school is currently located sold earlier this year, so she and her father, Don Bauhofer, had to look for a new home for their business. Reese and Bauhofer purchased Cook Street from its original owners in 2018, and a move wasn't part of their original plan. "It's a really unique venue that's hard to come by," she says of the Market Street school, complete with an exhibition kitchen and plenty of space for students studying to become professional cooks as well as amateurs looking to improve their home-cooking skills.

Cook Street's original cooking school opened in 1999 in LoDo.
Cook Street's original cooking school opened in 1999 in LoDo.
Courtesy of Cook Street School of Culinary Arts

But the new location has plenty of the amenities Reese was looking for, including an open kitchen that was previously home to the short-lived Ad Hominem (which ran for about a year until early 2019) and Charcoal before that. It's also bigger inside, which provides room for new equipment. The extra square footage will allow Cook Street to add a meeting and private events space that groups can rent.

"Hopefully there will be no gap between closing and reopening," Reese adds. The move has already begun while Cook Street remains open downtown. The school will close on September 27 and reopen on September 29, so any classes and professional programs already on the calendar will continue as planned, only at the new Golden Triangle space. New events planned for this fall include a “Meet the Maker” series presented by local culinary artisans, and a new pop-up dinner series. For October, look for a Barolo and Truffles class (Cook Street has always had a robust wine education program) and a Classic Techniques series based on professional French and Italian training but geared toward home cooks (so you won't get yelled at by an authoritarian French chef).

You can still find a complete schedule of events at cookstreet.com or call 303-308-9300 for more information.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

