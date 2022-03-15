Brewery Tours Are Coming Back, Starting With Coors

Drink like it's 2019. Beer festivals are roaring back this spring and summer, and now brewery tours are making a comeback, too. Starting on March 18, Coors will again welcome visitors to its Golden brewery for the first time since before the pandemic — with a few changes.
The Coors tours used to be one of the best free things to do in Denver, but that changed in 2019, when the brewery began charging $10 ($5 for Colorado residents) to take a stroll through the largest single-site brewing facility in the world. The experience also included a sample in the cold beer room along the way, and three eight-ounce beers in the lounge at the end of the tour.
Now the price has been upped to $20 for guests over 21. Tours are available Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and reservations are required for the ninety-minute experience. Proof of vaccination is a must, as well.
In a welcome throwback, live tour guides have returned in place of the handheld devices that were used for the former self-guided tours. The free beer deal has changed a bit, too. You'll still get three eight-ounce pours, but two are given during the tour and only one is permitted in the lounge, which has been remodeled. Guests will also get a complimentary Coors-branded aluminum cup.
Also coming back this spring: brewery tours at New Belgium in Fort Collins. The brewery is expected to announce more details about its revamped tour experience soon, but in the meantime, you can sign up online to get an email notification once they are available.