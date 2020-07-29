 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
The Thirsty Monk Brewery, Closed Since March, Goes Up for SaleEXPAND
Thirsty Monk Pub

The Thirsty Monk Brewery, Closed Since March, Goes Up for Sale

Jonathan Shikes | July 29, 2020 | 11:56am
AA

The Thirsty Monk Pub & Brewery, which took over a tiny space along East 17th Avenue's restaurant row in 2017, is up for sale. The pub has been closed since COVID-19-related shutdowns took effect in mid-March.

Owned by entrepreneur Barry Bialik, the Denver pub was an outgrowth of the Asheville, North Carolina-based string of Belgian-style breweries and beer bars. The opening here was part of an effort to expand the business across the country, and the Thirsty Monk opened a pub in Portland around the same time.

Bialik didn't return an email from Westword seeking comment, but he told Oregon's New School blog last week that Thirsty Monk's Portland location would close for good as a result of COVID-19. “It’s certainly one of the weaknesses of being a taproom-centric brewery as opposed to a wide distributing brewery," he was quoted as saying. "If the taprooms are closed, we have no revenue. It really takes so much extra attention and monitoring of details to keep our one space open right now with all the safety measures."

Bialik didn't say whether the Denver location would reopen.

An online listing for the 2,052-square-foot brewery describes it as having "a large patio, seating 24 comfortably outside, comfortable interior seating, and a large bar with interior seating of 47." There is also a ten-barrel brewhouse and a small space with a separate entrance that can be used for storage or an office.

Thirsty Monk made a splash in Denver when it took over the space from Deep Draft Brewing, which closed in 2017 after a two-year run. Bialik hired longtime local brewer Brian Grace to make a variety of beers. Just last fall, the brewery announced its intentions to start a sour and barrel-aging program as well. 

 
Jonathan Shikes is a Denver native who writes about business and beer for Westword.

