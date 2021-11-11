Date Night: Wine, Wine and More Wine at Bigsby's Folly

What: Bigsby's Folly
Where: 3563 Wazee Street
When: Open 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 2 to 11 p.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday
For more info: Visit bigsbysfolly.com
Type of date: There's an elegance to Bigsby's Folly, thanks to co-owner Marla Yetka's superb eye for detail and desire to add a touch of glamour to the industrial chic space that houses the urban winery and tasting room. It's the kind of place you want to take a new date to in order to impress them with your inside knowledge of what's cool. Or to show someone you really heard them when they professed how much they love wine tasting.
"I can’t tell you how many first and blind dates we have on a daily basis," says Yetka. "Our staff gets a kick out of it and I’m always meeting couples a year or so later who tell me they met [here] or their first date was with us, and several of those couples have had their weddings, rehearsal dinners, bridal and baby showers with us."
Not that the RiNo venue is only for those just meeting. You can also bring your tried-and-true honey for a night of wine tasting, truffle grilled cheese sandwich nibbling and indulging in warm chocolate chip cookies. Really, it's a spot for all sorts of occasions, mixing high-end food and wine with a laid-back setting laced with luxury. Overall, the winery exudes class without every feeling stuffy.
To kick off the evening, order the signature tasting and charcuterie for $35 per person. It includes a meat and cheese board and five samples of wine, all with tasting notes. Not only is this option a good deal, but if you're on a first date, it can help ease the conversation and give you something to talk about. Of course, more food and drinks can be ordered afterward if the date is going well.
While the Yetkas' love story fuels the venue, it's the food and wine that are the way to our hearts. Chef Matt Heikkila makes sure the food keeps you satiated but not too stuffed, such as beautifully plated flatbread laden with elk sausage, harvest squash risotto and fresh burrata. Each seasonal dish goes perfectly with whatever wine is being poured, a list that ranges from Cabernet Franc to Riesling and sparkling. The $14 to $18 wine trio is the best way to go, and showcases a range of what Bigsby's is making. All the vino is made in-house, but the grapes used come mainly from California and Oregon.
If you want to up the ante on this date, add on the VIP Tasting for $95. It includes the same items as the signature tasting, but features a custom labeled bottle of wine with a personal photo (to be submitted prior to the reservation).
Of course, a romantic date can be had without any of the special packages, too. Simply take a seat in one of the padded stools around the large bar, or score one of the cozy couches up front for a lovely evening. There are high-top tables scattered about as well, though these are less intimate for two, but great for a double date. Or if the weather is nice, opt for an outside spot to enjoy fresh air with the sounds of trains and soft chatter mixed in. Then sit back and enjoy the wine, food and company.