Deep Roots Winery Moves in With Bierstadt and the Rackhouse

A mere three years after opening, family-run Deep Roots Winery & Bistro, at 1516 Wazee Street in LoDo, is expanding to a second location, at 2875 Blake Street, in the former home of C Squared Ciders. The 5,000-square-foot space, which will open in late March or early April, will enable Deep Roots to quadruple wine production and offer an exciting new wine and food experience.

C Squared vacated the space last fall to move its production facility to the town of Penrose, opening up the opportunity for Deep Roots. The new venue will offer the winery’s signature dishes and a new Sunday brunch menu, plus twelve wines on tap, ciders, wine-based cocktails and frosés (frozen rosé drinks). Guests will have indoor and outdoor seating options and the opportunity to book a private party room. Whereas the Wazee Street location, with its Prohibition-era atmosphere, caters to business professionals and LoDo residents, the new warehouse-chic location (in a former bookbinding warehouse) is likely to draw a younger RiNo crowd.

Deep Roots owners Carol Ann Edenburn and her sister and brother-in-law, Teara and Steve Walters, are excited to share the building with Bierstadt Lagerhaus. “We love working with Bill [Eye] and Ashleigh [Carter] at Bierstadt. They’re amazing brewers,” says Teara Walters. The Rackhouse Pub also takes up the mezzanine level of the building, looking down onto what will soon become the production floor of Deep Roots.

Deep Roots owners (left to right) Steve Walters, Teara Walters and Carol Ann Edenburn. Krista Kafer

Deep Roots had tripled wine production since opening in 2017 and was outgrowing its LoDo site. “We were running out of wine and couldn’t let them age as long as we wanted,” Steve Walters notes. The new space will not only enable the owners to make and age more of their award-winning wines, but they will be able expand their range. In particular, the Deep Roots trio looks forward to debuting more sparkling wines.

Seven Deep Roots wines received medals at the recent 2019 Governor’s Cup Colorado Wine Competition. And at the 2019 Denver International Wine Competition, Deep Roots took six gold medals and a silver. Among the best are the winery's Cabernet Franc, redolent of chocolate, raspberry, licorice and pepper, with a smooth, fruit-forward taste perfect with or without food.

Hours at the new site have yet to be determined. The original LoDo location is open from 3 p.m. to close Tuesday through Friday and 1 p.m. to close on Saturdays. Weekday happy hours run from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wine Down Wednesday, from 4 to 7 p.m., is an extended happy hour, with 10 percent off wine and 15 percent off small plates. Call 720-328-4786 or visit the Deep Roots website for more details.