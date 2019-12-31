Beer Calendar: NYE Beer Bashes and New Year's 2020 Day Recovery

For many of Colorado's small breweries, the change in the calendar from 2019 to 2020 will bring new beginnings, while for others, it portends bittersweet endings.

The Strange Brewing/Wit's End joint taproom, for example, said yesterday that it will have to part ways with head brewer Tyler Bies as it "reorganizes the roles" in its business going into the new year. Bies, who was the head brewer at Wit's End, joined Strange when the former moved in with the latter two years ago. "There were many hurdles in implementing this new concept, and Tyler was invaluable in getting over them. His efforts greatly added to the success of both brands," Wit's End writes on its Facebook page.

Over at Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project, meanwhile, the brewery will pour beers for the last time today at the Source, where it opened six years ago. The brewery is moving back to its original location and production brewery at 46th Avenue and Pecos and will host a grand reopening there on January 9.

Keep that chin up, though: Most breweries are hosting New Year's Eve parties of some sort tonight, whether they close early or rock until the wee hours. A few of those events are below.

EXPAND Epic Brewing

Tuesday, December 31

Diebolt Brewing, which specializes in French-style beers, will host a Radiola Brett Saison Champagne Bottle Release, and a 4 p.m. Paris New Year's Eve celebration to ring in the new year. "We'll be live-streaming the festivities and popping champagne bottles of Radiola, our Barrel Aged Brett Saison," the brewery says. "Pop a bottle with us and take a few bottles to go to help ring in your new year later in the night." There will be food as well.

Epic Brewing's Coast-to-Coast New Year's Eve Party is back from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Hang out while the brewery counts down the minutes to NYE in every time zone in the U.S. "Something Vinyl Club will mix up classic tunes from the ’60s until today, hour by hour, as we bump our way through the time zones," the brewery says. "Each hour will feature a themed small plate buffet, catered by Rye Society (East Coast Jewish Deli), Deja Roux (jambalaya), Illegal Pete's (is anything more Colorado?), and churros for desert." Four beers are included, in addition to a beer toast at midnight. Get tickets on Eventbrite.

The Lobby hosts its sixth annual New BEER'S Eve celebration — a beer-centric shindig crossed with a fancy-schmancy bash that will "save you from black tie affairs and kids with noisemakers at your in-laws' house alike," the restaurant says. "Wear your favorite flannel and jeans or your best party dress, whatever makes this the New Year’s Eve event of your dreams." There will be a three-course beer pairing dinner to start the night, a menu of super-affordable all-you-can-drink packages, and live music by the Responders. In addition, the Lobby will tap "nine of your favorite 2019 original brews, nine of our favorite Golden Oldies (think award-winning beers from the past ten years) and some crafty beer cocktails to mix things up. As the ball drops at midnight, enjoy a complimentary toast of your choice — a little bubbly or a draw from our midnight tapping of 2020’s first brew." For more details about the breweries and other details, see the event's Facebook page.

Denver Beer Co. hosts a New Year's Eve party at both of its locations lasting until 1 a.m., complete with a new beer called Tutti Frutti Juicy Freak, which was brewed just to celebrate the beginning of 2020. "Exploding with rich American hop notes of orange, mango, pear, and stone fruit, this tropical journey is smooth and creamy," the brewery says. The addition of grapefruit, raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, rhubarb and blood orange kicks it up a fruity notch or two." There is no cover charge, the brewery adds, "just craft beer, good friends, party hats, and a complimentary Tutti Frutti Juicy Freak toast at midnight."

Ratio Beerworks counts things down with a no-cover, no-reservation blowout featuring special beer releases, including a festive firkin tapping and a midnight toast. Dress fancy or dress in jeans — it doesn't matter. There will be dancing, a balloon drop, and the Mystery Sisters DJ Duo spinning punk and dance vinyl tracks.

New Image Brewing in Arvada will do an East Coast Toast to the New Year at 10 p.m., when the ball drops in New York City. Why East Coast? Because one of New Image's flagship beers is East Coast Transplant. There will be a beer toast and an early exit "so we can call it an earlier night," the brewery says.

EXPAND Black Shirt Brewing

Wednesday, January 1, 2020

New year, new beer. That's the word from Black Shirt Brewing, which taps the second of its nitro double brown variants, Morning Stretch, made with Guatemalan Huehuetenango coffee. "Grown and processed by Augusto Castillo and his father, Ronaldo, at 6,300 feet above sea level, Huehuetenango beans benefit from a slower maturation time and cooler nights," the brewery says. "The coffee's subtle notes of mandarin, Honeycrisp apple, and maple play well with the roasted chestnut and molasses character of the double brown, resulting in a beer that is silken and coffee-forward, but with little perceived bitterness. Morning Stretch comes in at 10 percent ABV, and is available on draft and in Crowlers to go exclusively in our taproom."

Next Stop Brew Company (formerly known as Intrepid Sojourner) will tap Yorkshire, a limited-release chocolate plum English mild, at 11 a.m. as part of the brewery's Hangover Brunch Party. There will be chicken and waffles, trivia at 1 p.m., beermosas and red beers with michelada mix provided by Brewed Food, and more.

For the fifth year in a row, Factotum Brewhouse will celebrate the New Year with a football-watching and tamale-eating party starting at noon. "Write your resolutions, throw on your favorite football jersey (or stay in your pajamas), grab your friends/family and come over to the taproom for some traditional New Year's Day tamales by our well-renowned neighbors Tamales by La Casita," the brewery says.

EXPAND New Image Brewing

Friday, January 3

Ratio Beerworks taps Silhouettes Raspberry Belgian Dark Ale, a beer that "pays homage" to the Belgian Dubbel style but features the use of 425 pounds of raspberries per batch, the brewery says. "That tart, fruited accent also brings out the naturally occurring malt forward sweetness found in traditional dubbels" and showcases "prominent raspberry cocoa flavors." It taps at noon.

Next Stop Brew Company taps Folk Devil Black IPA at 3 p.m. "Our signature black IPA is back, with the perfect balance of roast and hop character. Notes of chocolate from the malt with herbal, lemon and pine notes from the hops," the brewery says.

New Image Brewing kicks off the New Year with the latest beer in its experimental Wood barleywine series, Wood Spanish Cedar. "With bold wood aromatics from the Spanish cedar, it’s like walking into a wood shop," the brewery says. "When you give it a sip, the flavor starts with notes of grapefruit zest, clove and cinnamon, followed by caramel and toffee that fades into vanilla, then at the finish all these flavors come together like some kind of wooden gingerbread man with grapefruit zest buttons." Four-packs will be available at 11 a.m.

Westfax Brewing will host a battle within its own taproom walls as a hazy IPA does battle with a clear one. "Here again for the second time is Cowboys vs. Hipsters, our unforgettably clear IPA brewed with Vic Secret and Strata hops," the brewery says. It will go up against the second in Westfax's experimental series of hazy IPAs, Spirit Guide Vol. 2, brewed with toasted oats and hopped with Azacca, Mosaic, Galaxy and Simcoe hops. Both beers will be available in cans to go. Vote for your favorite.

Cannonball Creek Brewing in Golden celebrates a new decade of skiing (and beer) over a pint of Powder7 Pale Ale, starting at 6:30 p.m. "You might also win gear from rad brands like Backcountry Access, Inc., Liberty Skis, Icelantic Skis, SHRED and more," the brewery says. Raffle and silent auction supports Friends of CAIC.

Fiction Beer Company

Saturday, January 4

Fiction Beer Company hosts a release party for Fan Fiction New England Style Double IPA, a beer that was designed, named and brewed with the help of CO:NEIPA & Hazy Haze, a Facebook group that is dedicated to the style. Fan Fiction was brewed with malted oats, malted wheat and Root Shoot’s gold medal-winning Genie Pale malt, with Mosaic, Galaxy, and Citra hops. "The beer showcases a soft mouthfeel and citrus flavor, from the use of oats and tropical hops," Fiction says. "Orange, mango, pineapple and lemon balance a hoppy aroma full of grassy and tropical notes." It will be on tap and available in canned four-packs to go.

River North Brewery releases Laws Whiskey House Rye Whiskey-Aged Mr. Sandman at noon as part of its single-cask, barrel-aged series. The brewery will also open enrollment in its annual Norther membership club, which entitles participants to beer, glassware and more. See the Facebook page for details.

Comrade Brewing taps True Level Pilsner, made with Saphir hops and a light dry-hop of even more Saphir. The beer is 4.9 percent ABV.

Friday, January 10

Copper Kettle Brewing releases Snowed In Maple 2020 at noon. The beer, which will be available on tap and in 19.2-ounce cans to go, is the brewery's bourbon barrel-aged imperial oatmeal stout with maple syrup.

Saturday, January 11

Lowdown Brewery + Kitchen hosts its sixth annual Barrel Aged Beer Festival starting at 11 a.m. The brewery will tap several of its own barrel-aged beers, and for one day only, will also tap barrel-aged beers from some of its brewery friends, including Elevation Beer, Ratio Beerworks, Dry Dock Brewing, River North Brewery, Lagunitas Brewing, Baere Brewing, Little Machine Beer, and Black Project Spontaneous and Wild Ales. There will be fourteen beers in total, and some will go very quickly. No cover, no tickets.

Send beery information to editorial@westword.com.