Denver Beer Co. Announces Fourth Location Coming to Lowry This Year

One year after opening its third taproom, at 2425 South Downing Street, Denver Beer Co. is gearing up for location number four.
On March 15, the brewery announced that in April, it will break ground on a .473-acre parcel located at 7070 East Lowry Boulevard. The land is located in the Exchange at Boulevard One development, and plans call for a 4,200-square-foot taproom and brewhouse, an outdoor patio and garden, and — as at the Rosedale location — an in-house counter-service restaurant concept. The newest Denver Beer Co. is expected to open in late 2022.
This news comes on the heels of an announcement of expansion plans at Denver Beer Co.'s original Platte Street location. There the brewery is adding a second patio on 17th Street that will give guests year- round access to the DBC food truck, which launched at the Platte Street outpost in late 2021.
“This fourth taproom will be really special due to its location on the park within the Exchange at Boulevard One,” says co-founder Patrick Crawford. “Folks will be able to grab a beer and a bite to eat and sit on the patio overlooking the green space. You’ll be able to toss a Frisbee around in between beers or let your kids run and play while you hang out on the patio. Ever since traveling to Germany, I’ve always dreamt of having a taproom adjacent to open space where you can sip beers in between yard games. I think this location will have a great dynamic in that regard.”