Crooked Stave Building New Brewery and Taproom in Fort Collins

Seven years after Chad Yakobson moved his Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project from Fort Collins to Denver, the brewery is getting ready to go home again. Crooked Stave plans to open a new experimental brewery and taproom in The Exchange, a new commercial development, located at 216 North College Avenue in Old Town Fort Collins.

The 3,000-square-foot taproom will have twenty taps that will pour a wide range of sour and wild ales, along with "clean" beers, like the IPAs, porters and pilsners that the brewery has been making of late.

“We had always hoped to bring Crooked Stave back to its roots,” Yakobson says in a statement. “This is where our company started back in 2010 and we always envisioned moving back and opening a location in Fort Collins, we were just waiting for the right fit for Crooked Stave.”