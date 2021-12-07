Eat Here: The 100 Denver Restaurants We Can't Live Without

When indoor dining was shut down not once, but twice in 2020, we had a lot of time to reflect on what we loved and missed about restaurants. Our list was long. Even when they couldn’t welcome us into dining rooms, restaurant owners and hospitality workers stepped up to do what they do best: provide respite from the often challenging world in which we find ourselves, offering a transportive bite, a smile (even if it was hidden behind a mask) and a reminder that a love of good food is something we can all share.Through 2021, restaurants have continued to adapt to changing rules and conditions. While some closed for good, others learned new tricks, and still more eateries joined the scene.Over the past year, tables both inside and out on those adapted patios have buzzed with conversation, a reminder that sharing a meal at an old favorite or trying a new spot is about much more than just what’s on the menu. I've made it through the last twelve months with Mexican hamburgers delivered from La Fogata, trays of oysters shared with friends at Fish N Beer, and regular trips to Misfit Snackbar to taste whatever chef Bo Portyko has decided to add to the menu that week — an adventure that never disappoints. When I got the job as's new Food and Erink editor in May, I headed to my longtime go-to, Sam's No. 3, to celebrate with a small group over chili cheese tots. I commiserated with friends at Brasserie Brixton when life got stressful and spent an evening sipping Aperol spritzes and eating pizza at Bar Dough for no reason at all.Each meal was a reminder that dining out is about connection, comfort and community, and that’s exactly what you’ll find at these 100 metro Denver restaurants that we can’t live without.Bon appétit!