Barring a Miracle, Denver Breweries Will Close at 5 p.m. March 24

Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery is one of dozens in Denver that will have to close on Tuesday.

In one of the worst wording tragedies in modern Colorado history, Mayor Michael Hancock has deemed breweries to be "non-essential," which means that Denver breweries will have to close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, along with many other categories of businesses deemed non-essential. The order was part of the mayor's latest pronouncement in a continuing battle against the coronavirus, issued mid-afternoon on March 23, and then clarified at 5 p.m.

That clarification allows Denver liquor stores and recreational marijuana stores, originally deemed non-essential, to continue operating with proper distancing. (Thanks to a March 22 order from Governor Jared Polis, though, all rec stores in the state can only offer delivery and curbside cannabis sales as of today.)

Since restaurants are being allowed to stayed open for to-go and delivery, if not in-house dining, brewpubs, which operate both restaurants and breweries, will likely be allowed to continue operating. Breweries outside of Denver can also stay open — for now — in order to offer their beer to-go. But so far, Hancock shows no sign of reconsidering his order regarding Denver's breweries.

The announcement will double the hardship on breweries, which were already hanging on by a thread after being limited by the state to takeout and delivery. That at least allowed them to keep the lights on and pay a few employees. Now Denver's breweries will have to furlough their entire staffs and stop brewing beer until April 10. At least.

In the hours that remain until the deadline, beer lovers have been jamming Denver's breweries to pick up last-minute survival supplies for the weeks ahead (which is ironic, since the goal of the mayor's order was to end large gatherings, not inspire them). After that, Denver's residents will likely head past city limits to breweries in the 'burbs.

In fact, many breweries — and there are several dozen in Denver — are now posting messages on social media announcing extended hours so that they can sell as much inventory as possible before closing. They are also thanking supporters for sticking with them over the last few days and for ordering to-go beer by the barrelful.

On its Facebook page this afternoon, for example, TRVE Brewing posted this: "Thank you for all of the incredible support during these uncertain days. We have felt nothing short of so damn lucky because of you all. Come stock up and know that we will be waiting for you and for mid-April with anticipation."