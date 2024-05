Civic Center EATS Will Return May 8: Here's the Lineup

click to enlarge Tacos to go at Civic Center EATS. Evan Semón Photography

Start your engines: Civic Center EATS will return to Civic Center Park on Wednesday, May 8, for its nineteenth year. For the 2024 iteration, food trucks will be in the park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on most Wednesdays and Thursdays through October 16; this time, the lineup will be divided into three sessions, with 45 food trucks participating. There will be entertainment while you eat, too: Youth on Record will coordinate performances during Civic Center EATS. (And yes,will be back as a sponsor.)“We’re thrilled to welcome EATS back to Civic Center Park,” says Eric Lazzari, executive director of Civic Center Conservancy, the nonprofit that oversees the park (and is also bringing back flowers this year, despite cutbacks in the city budget). “EATS is more than just food trucks; it’s a platform for creating good in the community. It brings people together while supporting local entrepreneurs, youth artists, youth workforce, sustainability and a vibrant downtown.”That's because with Civic Center EATS comes the return of the Civic Center Youth WORKS program, sponsored by Bank of America Colorado for a second year; it gives young people the opportunity to receive hands-on workforce experience with event logistics and production. Civic Center Conservancy partners with participants in the Youth Employment Academy, who'll be setting up and tearing down Civic Center EATS each day, as well as welcoming diners.EATS for All, the Conservancy’s food access program, will also return for a third year. The Conservancy will work with Bayaud Enterprises, the Denver Public Library, the Gathering Place, Park Rangers, WellPower and the Youth Employment Academy to distribute vouchers for meals at EATS to those in need.Here's the lineup for the three sessions, divided by seasons:May 8 through June 27 (no EATS May 29-30 and June 5-6)Astro Coffee VanBandwagon Sandwich CoBig Belly Brothers BBQCachai Chilean FoodCheese Love GrillCrêpes de SoissonsCurbside Kitchen LtdD’Toque Salvadoran FoodHipPOPs Handcrafted Gelato BarsPowered by BesitosSaucy Chops 5280Shawarma StationTacos with AltitudeThe Gyros King Food TruckThe Rice GuyUptown & HumboldtArepas HouseAreyto Puerto Rican FoodBig Bear CheesesteaksCazuelasChuey FU’s Latin Asian GrubDude Bro TacoFlippin Birdz Food TruckFritay Haitian CuisineHeckin’ Good Bubble TeaKOCO STREET FOODOG BurgersOriginal By GreeksStill Smokin BBQ JointSweet ActionThe Helping HenThe Savage BeetJuly 11 through August 29Astro Coffee VanBest Spuds Gourmet French FriesBig Belly Brothers BBQCachai Chilean FoodCurbside Kitchen LtdD’Toque Salvadoran FoodEarth Candy BowlsEl Tres Loras Food TruckFlavor of TabascoHigh Point CreamerySaucy Chops 5280Shawarma StationThe Gyros King Food TruckThe Pizza Box TruckThe Rice GuyUptown & HumboldtArepas HouseAreyto Puerto Rican FoodBig Bear CheesesteaksBoudin and BeignetsCazuelasChuey FU’s Latin Asian GrubDude Bro TacoFritay Haitian CuisineHeckin’ Good Bubble TeaKOCO STREET FOODOG BurgersOriginal By GreeksStill Smokin BBQ JointSweet ActionThe Helping HenThe Savage BeetSeptember 11 through October 16Astro Coffee VanBig Belly Brothers BBQCachai Chilean FoodCurbside Kitchen LtdD’Toque Salvadoran FoodSaucy Chops 5280Shawarma StationThe Gyros King Food TruckThe Rice GuyCrêpes de SoissonsHipPOPs handcrafted gelato barsTacos with altitudeArepas HouseAreyto Puerto Rican FoodBig Bear CheesesteaksCazuelasChuey FU’s Latin Asian GrubKOCO STREET FOODOriginal By GreeksThe Helping HenBa-Nom-a-NomFanwich Food TruckLa Baja Fish TacosTravelin’ Toms Coffee of EnglewoodFind more information on Civic Center EATS and other Civic Center Conservancy events at civiccenterpark.org