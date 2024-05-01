 Denver Civic Center EATS Returns for Downtown Lunch Breaks | Westword
Civic Center EATS Will Return May 8: Here's the Lineup

“EATS is more than just food trucks; it’s a platform for creating good in the community."
May 1, 2024
Civic Center EATS will return May 8, and the flowers soon after.
Start your engines: Civic Center EATS will return to Civic Center Park on Wednesday, May 8, for its nineteenth year. For the 2024 iteration, food trucks will be in the park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on most Wednesdays and Thursdays through October 16; this time, the lineup will be divided into three sessions, with 45 food trucks participating. There will be entertainment while you eat, too: Youth on Record will coordinate performances during Civic Center EATS. (And yes, Westword will be back as a sponsor.)

“We’re thrilled to welcome EATS back to Civic Center Park,” says Eric Lazzari, executive director of Civic Center Conservancy, the nonprofit that oversees the park (and is also bringing back flowers this year, despite cutbacks in the city budget). “EATS is more than just food trucks; it’s a platform for creating good in the community. It brings people together while supporting local entrepreneurs, youth artists, youth workforce, sustainability and a vibrant downtown.”

That's because with Civic Center EATS comes the return of the Civic Center Youth WORKS program, sponsored by Bank of America Colorado for a second year; it gives young people the opportunity to receive hands-on workforce experience with event logistics and production. Civic Center Conservancy partners with participants in the Youth Employment Academy, who'll be setting up and tearing down Civic Center EATS each day, as well as welcoming diners.

EATS for All, the Conservancy’s food access program, will also return for a third year. The Conservancy will work with Bayaud Enterprises, the Denver Public Library, the Gathering Place, Park Rangers, WellPower and the Youth Employment Academy to distribute vouchers for meals at EATS to those in need.
Tacos to go at Civic Center EATS.
Evan Semón Photography
Here's the lineup for the three sessions, divided by seasons:

Spring Season

May 8 through June 27 (no EATS May 29-30 and June 5-6)

Wednesdays
Astro Coffee Van
Bandwagon Sandwich Co
Big Belly Brothers BBQ
Cachai Chilean Food
Cheese Love Grill
Crêpes de Soissons
Curbside Kitchen Ltd
D’Toque Salvadoran Food
HipPOPs Handcrafted Gelato Bars
Powered by Besitos
Saucy Chops 5280
Shawarma Station
Tacos with Altitude
The Gyros King Food Truck
The Rice Guy
Uptown & Humboldt

Thursdays
Arepas House
Areyto Puerto Rican Food
Big Bear Cheesesteaks
Cazuelas
Chuey FU’s Latin Asian Grub
Dude Bro Taco
Flippin Birdz Food Truck
Fritay Haitian Cuisine
Heckin’ Good Bubble Tea
KOCO STREET FOOD
OG Burgers
Original By Greeks
Still Smokin BBQ Joint
Sweet Action
The Helping Hen
The Savage Beet

Summer Season

July 11 through August 29

Wednesdays
Astro Coffee Van
Best Spuds Gourmet French Fries
Big Belly Brothers BBQ
Cachai Chilean Food
Curbside Kitchen Ltd
D’Toque Salvadoran Food
Earth Candy Bowls
El Tres Loras Food Truck
Flavor of Tabasco
High Point Creamery
Saucy Chops 5280
Shawarma Station
The Gyros King Food Truck
The Pizza Box Truck
The Rice Guy
Uptown & Humboldt

Thursdays
Arepas House
Areyto Puerto Rican Food
Big Bear Cheesesteaks
Boudin and Beignets
Cazuelas
Chuey FU’s Latin Asian Grub
Dude Bro Taco
Fritay Haitian Cuisine
Heckin’ Good Bubble Tea
KOCO STREET FOOD
OG Burgers
Original By Greeks
Still Smokin BBQ Joint
Sweet Action
The Helping Hen
The Savage Beet


Fall Season

September 11 through October 16

Wednesdays
Astro Coffee Van
Big Belly Brothers BBQ
Cachai Chilean Food
Curbside Kitchen Ltd
D’Toque Salvadoran Food
Saucy Chops 5280
Shawarma Station
The Gyros King Food Truck
The Rice Guy
Crêpes de Soissons
HipPOPs handcrafted gelato bars
Tacos with altitude

Thursdays

Arepas House
Areyto Puerto Rican Food
Big Bear Cheesesteaks
Cazuelas
Chuey FU’s Latin Asian Grub
KOCO STREET FOOD
Original By Greeks
The Helping Hen
Ba-Nom-a-Nom
Fanwich Food Truck
La Baja Fish Tacos
Travelin’ Toms Coffee of Englewood

Find more information on Civic Center EATS and other Civic Center Conservancy events at civiccenterpark.org.
