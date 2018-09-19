Denver Deep Dish Adds Styles, Changes Name to Crush Pizza & Tap

The evolution of pizza doesn't happen by chance; the type of pans available, the oven and the ingredients all come together for very specific reasons. Take deep-dish pizza. A large, high-sided pan is used to contain the dough when you can't slide an uncooked pizza directly onto the oven floor (the way Neapolitan pizza is traditionally cooked). The dough is enclosed, so it rises higher, but that also means that overloading it with sauce and toppings will weigh down the pie and make the crust doughy or soggy.

Jason McGovern explains all of this as he presents his new Sicilian pizza at Denver Deep Dish, which opened three and a half years ago at 1200 West 38th Avenue. The dough for this pizza rises in the pan and then is topped with cheese, thin-shaved garlic and whatever else the customer wants — up to three toppings, because any more than that would compromise the quality of the finished product — before being cooked. And rather than slathering sauce on the pizza beforehand (which would also up the sogginess factor), McGovern ladles simmering sauce on the pie once it comes out of the oven.

The result is surprisingly light and airy because the dough is allowed to rise to its full glory. A crisp, brown lace of mozzarella forms around the edge of the square pizza where it comes in contact with the sides of the pan. "You didn't think you'd eat the whole thing — but you did," McGovern says, knowing that the combination of gooey cheese, airy crust and deeply flavored sauce would be too much to resist.