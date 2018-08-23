The Irish Rover Has Had Smooth Sailing Since Opening in 2005

At the end of this year's Underground Music Showcase, I found myself watching a woman roll around on the ground while singing operatically over synthesizer music in front of a small crowd at the Irish Rover, 54 South Broadway. The pub has been a regular venue for the UMS since it opened in 2005, one that never fails to host a really odd selection of bands and DJs. As I watched this woman, performing under the name Poppet, I realized that I should come back to the Rover sometime after the dust settled from the many music fans tramping in and out of the bar.

So I did. A friend and I stopped by on a recent Tuesday night, which we soon discovered was Taco Tuesday. We had missed happy hour, which runs from 3 to 7 p.m. and offers two-for-one wells, house wines and draft beers (except for the always-cheap PBR). Nearly a decade ago, some friends of mine were friends with the Geeks Who Drink quiz master, so we used to hit up Wednesday night trivia on the regular. A Magner's Irish cider or two and a seat in one of the cozy booths on the side of the bar were a weekly thing, and we actually had a pretty good trivia team that occasionally won some bar cash or other prizes.

It's nice to know that there is still trivia here on Wednesdays, and Magner's is still on draft. So I grabbed a cider, which tasted sweet and nostalgic but is no longer my drink of choice (because I am an old person now and enjoy sugary drinks far less than I used to).