Challengers Makes Even Denver Transplants Into Broncos Fans

For some people, Monday night football is an event to be marked on their calendars — especially when the Broncos are playing. I am not one of those people. My friend, who is also not a football enthusiast, and I were caught off guard by a Monday night Broncos game on our recent trip to Challengers Sports Bar and Grill at 12161 East Iliff Avenue in Aurora. Usually, Mondays are a good day to get a feel for a bar, because only true regulars come out this early in the week. Not so on this particular Monday. But honestly, according to my friend, who frequented the bar with a friend of hers who used to live nearby, there's never really a slow night at Challengers.

The place was jam-packed with folks in Broncos gear loudly cheering on the hometown team when we arrived. The packed interior erupted into boos and cheers, depending on the on-screen action, while a few dissenting Kansas City fans made noise as well — but everyone was in high spirits. Every seating area was full: the little area near the pool tables, the booths along the wall and all sides of the rectangular bar in the center of the large space. More orange could be found in the festive Halloween decorations, along with many ghosts hanging from the ceiling and skeletons perched around the room.

Our only options were to stand in the back by the pinball machines and Golden Tee games or to check the patio, where we managed to find a table despite the crowd — there were two TVs out there, too. In fact, the game was even blaring at full volume on a TV in the women's restroom. So this is an ideal spot if you don't want to miss a second of the action but really need to hit the bathroom after a few drinks.