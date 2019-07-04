Ogden Street South Keeps Going Despite Neighborhood Changes

When I first moved to Denver, a friend lived in an apartment building in Washington Park near Ogden Street South Sports Bar & Grill. We loved going there on Friday and Saturday nights to sing karaoke to a youngish, fairly apathetic crowd. I considered it a personal challenge to try to select a song and perform dramatically enough to get people to notice.

Not a whole lot has changed at Ogden Street South, or OSS, as regulars call it. Singers still show up for karaoke on Friday and Saturday nights, but when I checked in at the old haunt on a Sunday afternoon with a couple of friends, things were fairly quiet. Gymnastics, soccer, the Rockies game and a few other baseball games occupied the many TV screens. Customers, including upscale millennials who likely lived in the nearby apartment complexes, some older guys and gals sporting Rockies gear, and a few families getting lunch, clustered in booths in the back, at tables near the karaoke "stage," at the bar and out on the covered patio.

EXPAND Pool tables, an open area for karaoke and comfortable booths fill the main barroom. Sarah McGill

Sitting at one of the high-top tables, we had a good view of the comings and goings, as well as the many forms of bar entertainment available. Near the entrance, there's Bonus Hole and Golden Tee. On the wall at the edge of the bar, shelves are filled with a small library's worth of books, in case you're looking for a good read. Behind the pool tables is a small game room with some great arcade selections: Big Buck Hunter, "Shoot to Win" basketball, two Skee-Ball machines and an electronic beer pong game. There are even Skee-Ball leagues here, run by Play Mile High.

My friends and I chatted over beers while we looked over the menu, full of bar snack classics, burgers, salads, sandwiches and some Greek specialties, and opted for nachos and onion rings. The food here isn't ground-breaking, but it all hits the spot.

Our server explained that the building once housed a Chinese restaurant and a food store (which is still indicated on the sign outside) before becoming a bar in 1973. It has been the Ogden Street South since 1985.

EXPAND The game room at OSS has an impressive selection of arcade games. Sarah McGill

Happy hour here runs from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day but Sunday, offering $4 house wines and $4.50 craft beers and Ogden calls, which are basically the bartender's choice. Beyond happy hour, the $4 regular well price is a good deal, especially for this part of town. Other weekly deals include Monday night barbecue, with $6 ribs, wings, and pulled pork sandwiches; Tower Tuesdays, with 20 percent off food and drink after 6:30 p.m. for residents of Country Club Towers and Country Club Gardens next door; Wednesday night cheesesteaks for $6; and Thursday Craft Bucket Night, with $20 buckets filled with five cans or bottles of craft beer. If you're not a beer lover, you can still show up on Thursdays for $6 Washington apple shots or apple-flavored mules. Every Tuesday through Friday, the bar offers several $10 "Fast Lunch" options for folks with offices nearby and Wash Park ladies who lunch.

Before we left, our server told us a story about an elderly couple who came in for brunch. The woman whispered to him conspiratorially that her first husband had met his second wife here; she was long past sadness, though, and was presumably in the company of her own second spouse, he noted. Ogden Street South, hidden among the houses and apartment buildings of a quiet residential area, does seem like the kind of place perfect for secretive meet-ups or late-night hook-ups — whether over bar bites, billiards or karaoke.

Ogden Street South Bar and Grill is located at 103 South Ogden Street and is open from 10:30 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. to midnight Sunday. For more information, call 303-722-0592 or visit the bar's website.