Slattery's Pub & Grill Is a Rare Neighborhood Spot in the DTC

Although the Denver Tech Center is primarily a zone for office buildings and businesses, there are actually people who live in the midst of the office parks and towers. If you're one of those folks who live and work in the DTC, finding bars and restaurants with a neighborhood vibe — or anything that's not a chain — can be a tall order. But Slattery's Pub & Grill has been holding things down with an Irish pub experience in Greenwood Village for the past ten years.

Slattery's was founded by the McLoughlin brothers, who have been behind several other Irish pubs around town (including the Irish Snug), but current owner Bill Psyllas, who also runs the Hilltop Tap House in Parker, recently took over. Psyllas has kept the Irish pub ambience and tasty menu items, but has also expanded the reach and bar experience by adding menu items as well as TVs with sports packages for NCAA, NFL, NBA and MLB games. He has also extended hours of operation to 2 a.m., with the kitchen cooking up food until midnight.

I headed over with some friends — one of whom had been to Slattery's before and liked it because of the quality of the food — on a recent Saturday. We rolled up to the spacious building in the Landmark Center, just south of Belleview Avenue and I-25, and were greeted by way-too-early (in my opinion) Christmas decorations on the shopping center's lampposts on a warm fall day. My friends were in agreement that holiday commercialism has gotten out of control in the past few years since someone decided that Christmas ads and decorations should make an appearance the day after Halloween. After discussing our annoyance at this state of affairs, we hit the patio to enjoy the warm weather and some food and drinks.

The place was pretty quiet; there were a few women in their forties eating lunch inside and on the patio, and a mother-daughter duo taking a break from shopping to enjoy a couple of Slattery's salads. The dark-wood dining area had plenty of space, and the shiny bar hosted a gaggle of gray-haired guys in polo shirts watching college football, as well as a couple in their twenties drinking beers. The mirrors behind the bar and sleek wood finishes throughout the place have the pub looking new and classy but still accessible.

The patio was calling to us on a sunny afternoon. Sarah McGill

The south-facing patio was sunny and inviting, with plenty of space, and there were also fire pits for cool Colorado nights. We had a view of the high-rise office buildings of Greenwood Village and the Comedy Works across the street, which brings in pre- and post-show business to Slattery's. We selected a few beers from the long list of draft options, savoring the last of some traditionally summer beers such as Denver Beer Company's Princess Yum Yum and Dry Dock's Apricot Blonde. We also ordered a variety of food to sample from a menu that includes traditional Irish pub fare like fish and chips, bangers and mash and shepherd's pie, as well as more Colorado-style options like queso, green chile tater tots, salads, wings and chicken sandwiches. There's also a kids' menu, because during the day, this is definitely a kid-friendly spot.

My friends and I sampled the crispy Brussels sprouts topped with bacon and cheese and drizzled with honey, which were a highlight, as well as the Irish nachos. The Slattery's twist on Irish nachos is using seasoned, crisp waffle fries as the base, which is what makes them stand out and enhances the flavor of the salsa, cheese, jalapeños and other toppings. The corned beef and cabbage was also good, with flavorful, tender corned beef, and cabbage that wasn't overcooked, as can sometimes happen with this dish.

Manager Brian Butler pointed out some of the new happenings that he hopes will welcome in even more folks to the bar. An afternoon happy hour from 2 to 6 p.m. every weekday is popular with the after-work crowd, and Butler points out that there's also a late-night happy hour from 9 p.m. to last call. Whether you're an office warrior or night owl, you'll get $2 off all wells, house wines and draft beers, along with a selection of discounted appetizers, including the aforementioned Brussels sprouts and Irish nachos. There are also additional weekly specials that merit mentioning, such as $4 mimosas and $5 Bloody Marys on Sundays, $1 off all drafts on Mondays, and half off all wines on Wednesdays. Happy hours and specials are definitely the best way to get more bang for your buck here, because the quality of the food and drinks and the bar's ritzy location don't make for particularly cheap price points.

An event center across the street creates waves of customers at odd times, and big groups often reserve space during televised sports events, so you never know when the place might be packed. Private parties for birthdays, holidays and other celebrations are also popular. This isn't your down-home neighborhood bar where everyone seems to know each other, but it's a welcome respite from cookie-cutter chain restaurants for shoppers, sports fans, cubicle jockeys and even the occasional DTC neighbor or two.

Slattery's Pub & Grill is located at 5364 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard in Greenwood Village and is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. Visit the bar's website or call 303-741-2115 for more information.