The Comfortable Glenn Bar & Grill Draws Northglenn Neighbors

I haven't spent much time in Northglenn, but a few of my friends have lived there over the years because it's more affordable than Denver. I recently made the drive, after picking up a companion visiting from California, to The Glenn Bar & Grill, which came well recommended from my Northglenn pals.

It was a Tuesday afternoon, early enough to catch the daytime crowd, primarily comprising friendly, casually dressed older men nursing beers on bar stools. My friend and I took a seat next to a couple of gentlemen who knew each other (and everyone else in the place), and who were quick to proclaim their love for the Glenn and give us the intel about the clientele, the menu and the happenings at the bar. A few couples in booths, some younger bros getting their weekend started on a Tuesday, and a large group of retired couples eating and gossiping in the dining room rounded out the evening's people-watching.

We arrived during happy hour, which runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily, offering a multitude of beer specials, including $1.75 PBRs, $2.75 Domestic bottles, $2.25 Bud Light drafts and $1 off premium drafts. Also available for a bargain are several half-price appetizers and two-for-one well drinks. My friend and I opted for some mixed well drinks, and got "wooden nickel" drink tokens for our second round. We also ordered some chips and queso (something my friend orders whenever she's in Colorado because she can't seem to find it where she lives in California). Our compatriots at the bar recommended not only the queso, but the jalapeño cheeseburgers (or JCBs), various brunch offerings (which we couldn't order, since brunch is only served on weekends), and the spicy Reuben sandwich. Our new friend explained that he is currently boycotting the Glenn's Reuben because he recently got laid off from the local plant that provides the corned beef for this dish.