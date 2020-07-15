 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
The parking lot at My Brother's Bar is now a patio.EXPAND
The parking lot at My Brother's Bar is now a patio.
Patricia Calhoun

Denver's Patio Program Continues, Despite Pause on Other Variances

Patricia Calhoun | July 15, 2020 | 12:40pm
AA

Although Mayor Michael Hancock just announced that "for the time being, we are hitting the pause button on our public health order variance requests to the state," that pause does not affect applications for the outdoor expansion of restaurants and bars in Denver.

The pause on variance requests was prompted by a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Colorado. "This recent spike is extremely concerning, but we are in a place where if we stay focused, we can reverse this trend," Hancock said.

His announcement affects "variance requests for other openings, not applications from businesses for this program," says Eric Escudero, director of communications for the Department of Excise and Licenses.er that.

As of July 15, the city has received 303 completed applications for expansion of outdoor spaces — on sidewalks, in alleys, in parking lots, even on streets. Of those, 271 have been approved, Escudero notes, for an 89 percent approval rate.

Not only do such expansions give restaurants limited to 50 percent of their normal capacity (or fifty people, whichever is lower) more room to spread out for social distancing, but it also allows them to provide more seating for customers who feel more comfortable dining outdoors.

For a list of outdoor dining options in the metro area, see our new Denver Restaurant Directory.

 
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.