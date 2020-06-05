 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

Westword

Five Restaurants Financially Supporting African American Causes This Week

Mark Antonation | June 5, 2020 | 3:15pm
Curfews (which are now over), broken windows and safe-at-home orders haven't been kind to metro Denver restaurants, but many are standing behind those protesting the police killing of George Floyd. These five restaurants are giving part or all of their proceeds now and next week to Black Lives Matter and other organizations supporting the African American community:

Arcana

909 Walnut Street, Boulder
303-444-3885


Arcana has been operating as a pay-what-you can takeout restaurant since mid-March. The restaurant posted on Facebook that beginning June 2 it would be funneling 25 percent of all revenue to the freedom fund of Black Lives Matter 5280, the Denver chapter of the national organization. "Go protest. Have each other’s backs. Be safe. Be peaceful. Make change. Repeat," Arcana adds.

Acorn

3350 Brighton Boulevard
720-542-3721


From June 3 to June 9, Acorn is donating all gratuities added to carryout orders to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. "In doing this, we hope to make a peaceful stand with protesters demanding justice for George Floyd and countless others not only in our community, but across the nation. We are with you, Denver!" the restaurant states.

Hop Alley

3500 Larimer Street
720-379-8340


Hop Alley in RiNo is donating 50 percent of all alcohol sales this week to Black Lives Matter. If you've seen the booze flow at this popular eatery, you know the dollars can add up quickly.

Misfit Snackbar

3401 East Colfax Avenue
201-679-7079


Misfit Snackbar, chef Bo Porytko's eatery inside the Middleman, is donating all proceeds and tips for this week to the NAACP and Black Mama's Bail Out. See the Misfit menu on Instagram, then text your order and pickup time from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday though Saturday. If you miss the cut-off this week, Porytko says make sure you order from a black-owned business — he's got recommendations.

Owlbear Barbecue

2826 Larimer Street
720-667-1181


On Wednesday, June 10, Owlbear Barbecue is hosting a pop-up of its Beholder Burger project as a fundraiser for the local chapter of Black Lives Matter. The barbecue joint will donate 100 percent of sales that day. Check Owlbear's online ordering page beginning Sunday, June 7, for a selection of smoked burgers, cheeseburgers and veggie burgers.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

