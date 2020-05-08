Denver Restaurants Send Urgent Plea to Mayor: Give Us Outdoor Seating

This could be the scene throughout Denver if the city comes up with a plan to expand outdoor dining.

A group of restaurant industry professionals and representatives have gotten together to send Mayor Michael Hancock a message: We'll need more outdoor seating in order to survive.

The group, which includes the directors of several business improvement districts along Colfax Avenue and Federal Boulevard as well as many restaurant owners, are urging the city's newly formed Economic Relief and Recovery Committee to come up with a plan to allow restaurants and bars to expand seating and liquor licenses onto sidewalks, parking lots and, in some cases, even closed-off streets and alleys once restaurants are allowed to reopen.

Several European cities have already implemented similar ideas to give customers plenty of space while giving restaurants more revenue, since dining rooms will likely only be allowed to open at partial capacity. The group hopes that the city can act quickly to implement their ideas, so that businesses will have clear directives as they begin setting up for reopening.

Here's the letter, which was signed by more than forty business owners and community leaders, and was addressed to Hancock, chief of staff Alan Salazar, deputy chief of staff Evan Dreyer, several government agency heads, and Andy Feinstein, Walter Eisenberg and Janice Sinden, who all sit on the Economic Relief and Recovery Committee:

Mayor Michael Hancock

Re: Outdoor Seating Rules Needed Urgently

Dear Mayor Hancock,

We are writing on behalf of Denver’s many restaurants and drinking establishments, including those in BIDs and business districts we work with along Colfax and Federal, with a sense of urgency to share strategies to ensure that the bottom doesn’t fall out completely for the small, diverse community of restaurants and drinking establishments that so many of us treasure. The City has done a great job reclaiming many of our streets to give people the healthy breathing room they need. And to their credit, different departments in Mayor Hancock’s administration are also beginning to work on an initiative to create rules to allow for expedited patio and outdoor seating to provide patrons physical space to support these businesses safely. We are writing to ask that this process proceed with the utmost urgency, with leadership from the Mayor for this simple reason: most of these businesses are already on life support as we can testify from working with them as they seek to navigate loans, lease renegotiations, promotions etc. The uncertainties that they face, such as restoring supplies, staff and evaluating their capacity given precautions, will still be present on and after the pending reopening date. Many have adjusted their models, some with success, and some are already fortunate enough to have outdoor seating. Many are now shuttered and have to ramp up from zero. When we begin to safely reopen restaurants, not only will we need to begin at limited capacity, but we know that our community will have more confidence in the safety of open-air outdoor dining. It's a matter of simple math. With at most half capacity indoors—maybe less, al fresco is the name of the game that will allow restaurants and drinking establishments of all stripes and flavors to survive by granting them access in the warm months to as many tables and chairs as possible. We believe that using parking lots, sidewalks, parking spaces and in some cases, taking space on local streets for outdoor seating and retail merchandising is an opportunity to support these establishments and allow the community to enjoy them safely. In order for establishments to be able to open and in many cases survive, patio/liquor license/outdoor seating rules need to be established almost immediately. This can happen in Denver based on suggestions from the Colorado Restaurant Association and as it has in cities around the world. We ask the Mayor and his team to structure the rules in order to make this operational before the end of the month. Restaurants need to be able to count on that happening in the next few weeks.

Currently, outdoor seating is heavily regulated to ensure accessibility and pedestrian safety, but if Denver can create a plan to ease restrictions and close some areas to automobile traffic, it would turn sidewalks and streets into open-air gathering spots that would give consumers more confidence to go out and support local businesses in a safe environment.

And it would give us all one more way to celebrate Colorado's beautiful summers.