The Best Events on the Denver Beer Calendar From April 24 to May 4

The West Side Brewery Bike Loop is launching again on Saturday for the warm season, and this time around it is bigger and better than in its inaugural year, 2018. "By adding a fifth brewery, bikers can now enjoy a longer and more diverse ride of West Denver craft breweries," organizers say.

The ride kicks off this time at WestFax Brewing, next to Casa Bonita in Lakewood, then rolls on to Joyride Brewing, Hogshead Brewing, Oasis Brewing and Seedstock Brewery. The 8.2-mile loop is laid out so that cyclists can casually bike around the area and, most important, enjoy discounted beer; to qualify for that, attendees should check in at either the guided loop launch site or at any of the five participating breweries to get a wristband and stamp card (offering $1 off an eight- to ten-ounce pour per brewery). Complete the stamp card by finishing the loop for a free beer voucher at any of the breweries at a future time.

Saturday's ride (here's a map) begins at WestFax at 11:30 a.m. April's cyclist theme is “Rock ’n’ Roll,” so be sure to dress to impress. The Loop will continue on the last Saturday of each month through September.

Keep reading to see craft-beer events through the end of the month.

Rockyard Brewing

Wednesday, April 24

Paul's Kolsch is the number-one seller at The Brew on Broadway in Englewood. So, the BoB, along with Strange Craft, Chain Reaction Brewing and Black Sky Brewery, decided to play around with it as part of their weekly Traveling One Barrel Wednesday program, by adding rye. Paul's Kolsch with rye taps at all four breweries at 3 p.m.

Rockyard Brewing in Castle Rock is throwing a twentieth-anniversary bash from 5 to 9 p.m. And since the brewpub opened in 1999, Rockyard is going to party like it's the ’90s (so come dressed to impress; there will be prizes). The brewery will be offering tours of the brewhouse, serving cake and tapping its twentieth-anniversary brew, DINO-MITE. "Loads of Citra hops start this beer off with a heavy punch of citrus and tropical fruit aromas, with lemon and lime peel helping to round out the puckering-tart finish," the brewery says. There will also be cupcakes from Three Birds Bakery and a chance to meet artist Drew Button, who designed the brewery's can art.

Blue Moon Brewery in RiNo taps a collaboration beer made in partnership with the Institute of Brain Technologies, a local nonprofit focused on mental health and well being. The beer is Apricot SMaSH Mental Illness IPA. "It has a clean base, and a pale malt body with a bold, juicy apricot flavor with a mild bitterness," according to the Coors-owned brewery. Proceeds will go towards supporting the Institute of Brain Technologies.

EXPAND Great Divide Brewing

Thursday, April 25

Comrade Brewing taps SuperBrut Double IPA. Brewed with Citra and Galaxy hops and Pilsner and wheat malts, this 9 percent ABV beer goes on tap at noon.

As part of its New Year, New Beers program, Great Divide Brewing will release Wood Werks #5 at both of its tap rooms. This is a Belgian-style tripel, "artfully soured for fifteen months in red wine barrels and additionally enhanced with plums," the brewery says. "This rare spiced sour ale has notes of luscious stone fruit with a tart, dry finish and hint of French oak." The 9.3 percent ABV beer is available on draft and in twelve-ounce bottles.

Copper Kettle Brewing

Friday, April 26

Raise a glass with Copper Kettle Brewing as it celebrates its eighth anniversary with a three-day party full of special releases, fun events and live music. Tonight, the brewery will release two different fruited sours. There will also be two food trucks outside. Some of the main attractions for the rest of the weekend include a staff-brewed beer showdown, more music and food trucks, on-site screen printing and a $5 bus that takes you between Copper Kettle and Comrade Brewing, which are both celebrating anniversaries this weekend.

Alpine Dog Brewing made an unusual, historic, Polish-style beer, which it will tap at 3 p.m. "Grodziskie is a low ABV, about 4 percent, smoked wheat beer" that is "refreshing and flavorful," the brewery says. The Amazing Tasty Eats Food Truck will be on hand as well.

RTD's G Line finally opens today, and a couple of places are throwing parties. Denver Beer Co., which has locations near two of the light rail stops, will tap a beer called Ain't Nothing But a G Train at its location in Olde Town Arvada. There will also be live music from the Bad Bunnies from 2 to 5 p.m. In addition, the brewery says "Arvada to Denver or Denver to Arvada Beer Punch Cards will be available all weekend; get a punch at both Denver Beer Co Locations and be entered to win a DBC Swag & Beer Basket.

Factotum Brewhouse will also celebrate the G train with buy-one-get-one beers for anyone who shows their RTD ticket/pass or takes a selfie at the 41st and Fox Station.

And the Crafty Fox Taphouse, a pizza restaurant known for its extensive craft beer menu, will host a free barbecue from 4 to 7 p.m. in celebration of the G Line opening.

Grist Brewing opens the doors to its third tap room at 2 p.m. today in the Sterling Ranch Civic Center. There will be live acoustic music, food from the California Wrap Runner food truck and booze. "This taproom is slightly different than our other locations," Grist explains. "We will be slinging our fantastic Grist beer, of course, but we will also be offering year-round wine by the glass/bottle and Colorado ciders on tap."

Boulder's Avery Brewing, which is now owned by Mahou San Miguel, will release the 52nd in its acclaimed Barrel-Aged Series. Double Barreled Maple Stout is an imperial stout that was aged in bourbon and maple barrels and then blended with cinnamon, coffee and extra maple syrup. It will be available at 11:30 a.m. on tap and in Avery's signature gold-foil bottles.

Two new small-batch cans hit the tap room at 4 Noses Brewing in Broomfield at 3 p.m. — one old-school beer and one new-school beer. The old school beer is Zwicky P, "an ultra fluffy, thirst-quenching 5 percent ABV pilsner-style lager with flavor characteristics reminiscent of honey and white grape," the brewery says. Zwickle "refers to the German process of serving beer young, unfiltered, unpasteurized and with a pronounced yeast profile often lost during the multiple-month cold maturation process characteristic for modern lagers. Like brewers sampling directly from the fermenter, Zwicky P is meant to be consumed by the liter." The second beer is Blueberry Velvet, the latest of 4 Noses's lush Velvet series of New England-style milkshake IPAs. Brewed with lactose, vanilla beans and blueberries, the beer is creamy and smooth.

Endo Brewing, which opened a few months ago in Lafayette, has a series of new beer releases coming down the pike. On tap today is Tropical Stout, a 5.8 percent stout that was "designed for spring and summer drinking," not something you can say about most stouts. "Smooth roast character, sweet malt body and hints of berry make this stout extremely refreshing," the brewery says.

Comrade Brewing

Saturday, April 27

Comrade Brewing toasts its fifth year in business with special beer releases, food trucks and limited-edition glassware. Favorites like Grapefruit Superpower, More Dodge Less Ram Triple Dry-Hopped Superpower IPA, and barrel-aged Quit Stalin will be on the tap list, along with specialty one-offs like Barrel Aged Maple Coffee Quit Stalin, Barrel Aged Cocoa Oreo Quit Stalin, Barrel Aged Marshmallow Coconut Quit Stalin, Rye Barrel Aged Quit Stalin, and Bourbon Barrel Aged Quit Stalin. Rock N’ Lobster Roll will be on hand during the day, and Goldie’s food truck will start serving in the evening. The party runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The 6th Annual MS is BS fundraiser takes place at Bierstadt Lagerhaus/Rackhouse Pub/C Squared Ciders from 1 to 4 p.m. with a silent auction that offers a chance to score rare beers from Westbound & Down Brewing, along with serious beer packages from Great Divide, Odell Brewing, Station 26 Brewing and more. There will also be glassware, prizes and music from the Dollhouse Thieves. In addition, the first twelve teams that sign up can play in a life-sized beer pong tournament.

Join Goed Zuur to celebrate its second anniversary. The Five Points restaurant and beer bar, which serves only sour and wild ales, is tapping rare beers, offering food specials ((including the return of some GZ kitchen favorites) and hosting giveaways of merch, glasses and more. The party runs from noon to midnight.

Rye Fest, a small and unusual beer event celebrating beers made with rye, takes a turn at Chain Reaction Brewing this year, from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets are $40 and include unlimited tasters of all the different rye beers and a limited-edition glass. Participating breweries include Chain Reaction, Strange Craft, Black Sky, Brew on Broadway, Barnett & Son Brewing, Brewery Rickoli, Wit's End, Peak to Peak Tap & Brew, Dead Hippie Brewing, Boggy Draw Brewery, 105 West Brewing and 38 State Brewing. Uncle Tapas will be there slinging food. Proceeds go to the Rebels Project, which supports survivors of mass tragedy and trauma "by creating a safe environment to share unique resources, experiences, and provide education."

Join Mockery Brewing at noon for its fourth annual Reinheitsgewhat?! Party in celebration of the 503rd anniversary of the polarizing German beer-purity law that only allows for barley, hops, water and yeast. "It's going to be a grand day of mocking and rocking the law with new and limited beer releases (all of which break the law), live music by the Polkanauts, and a German food menu from Boar and Castle.

Long Table Brewhouse, located in the Park Hill neighborhood, will celebrate its first anniversary by closing down Fairfax Street for a block party starting at noon. There will be live music, food from Farm to Truck and Moontime Crepes, and lots of beer.

In the old days in the Czech Republic, "communities would build straw witches and burn them in massive bonfires to kiss winter and bad spirits goodbye," all while drinking beer and eating sausage, says Seedstock Brewing, which is hosting its own Walpurgis Night in honor of spring. There will be fire pits in the parking lot, complimentary sausages (to cook over the pits) with a donation to a mental health nonprofit, live music and the release of the brewery's Czech-style Polotmavy half-dark lager.

It's time for another gathering of the The Colorado Pickle and Beer Society at Spangalang Brewing. There will be fermented giardiniera, mint-pickled sugar snap peas, and beet-and-horseradish pickled organic eggs, all prepared by The Real Dill. For beer, of course, there's Spangalang's Birth of Cool Cucumber Gose, along with Hop Colossus Double IPA, and the brewery's fourth-anniversary barrel-aged sour Saison.

Parry’s Pizzeria & Bar brings back its Big Ass Avery Tap Takeover to its various locations, offering more than forty beers — some of them rare, vintage, discontinued and limited — from Boulder's Avery Brewing. To take things up a notch for the eighth iteration of this tap takeover, Avery and Parry's collaborated on a sour blend. The Northglenn location will pour three years of Tweak (2016 to 2018), Raspberry Truffale, Dui Cochi, and Double Dry Hopped Maharaja IPA; the Highlands Ranch location will have Fimbulvvinter, Samaels Oak-Aged Ale 2016, Plank’d and Flavus Cattus; and the Southglenn location will offer Sandy Claws, Twenty Five, Double Dry Hopped Maharaja IPA, and Amicitia. Brewery founder Adam Avery will be making the rounds at all participating Parry's locations. Get more details on the Big Ass web site.

Verboten Brewing's second annual IPA Bash takes place today in Loveland, and the brewery is planning to have at least fifteen different IPAs, including two sour IPAs, a classic West Coast, a double hazy, fruited IPAs and more. For $28, you get a ten-taster ticket (with discounted tasters) plus a commemorative glass. Or you can purchase tasters a la carte. No need to purchase tickets in advance.

Bruz Beers

Sunday, April 28

The third annual Belgian Brew Fest in the garden next to Bruz Beers starts at 1 p.m and includes twelve breweries pouring Belgian-style beers. There will also be food trucks, live music and more. The breweries include Briar Common, Bruz, Duvel, Elevation, Goldspot, Intrepid Sojourner, Liberati, Ommegang, Paradox, Periodic, River North and Thirsty Monk. Tickets are $48.



Wednesday, May 1

Platt Park Brewing gets into the spirit of the warm season by tapping POG New England Style Hazy Pale Ale, with flavors of passion fruit, orange juice and guava. The beer taps at 3 p.m. and will disappear quickly.

The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project, in collaboration with Molly's Spirits in Lakeside, has brewed a big, bold 13.5 percent ABV Russian Imperial Stout aged in a Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey barrel with a secondary fermentation on figs. "Rich, dark and chocolaty, it has the essence of stone fruit, a nice drying sensation from the barrel, and boozy notes that aren't overpowering," the brewery says. It is available on tap and in bottles in the taproom, as well as in bottles at Molly's Spirits.

Thursday, May 2

Ratio Beerworks taps No Shade German-style Pilsner at noon. Light, dry and traditional, it "goes down easy at a barbecue, summer park potluck, or pre-show tailgate," the brewery says. The beer was brewed with Pilsner malts from local Proximity Malt and traditional Hallertau Mittelfrüh German hops for a crisp, clean, finish.

Call to Arms Brewing

Saturday, May 4

Shirtless Putin Nuzzling with Dolphins returns to Call to Arms Brewing at noon. This most excellently named beer is a bourbon barrel-aged imperial Baltic porter with coffee. "This decadent dark lager was brewed with Czech pils yeast and eight different malts, along with the addition of Chinook hops. It was then aged in Breckenridge Distillery bourbon barrels," the brewery says. "To add even more complexity, we added Sweet Bloom Coffee Roasters Hometown Blend as the finishing touch. Finishing at 11.4 percent ABV, the resulting brew offers flavors of subtle oak, vanilla, marshmallow and chocolate-covered cherries." The label artwork was designed, illustrated and hand screen-printed by local artist Jake Rathkamp of The Graphite Club, who will also be screen-printing a limited amount of custom T-shirts with the label design. These will be for sale at the release for $22 each. The beer will be available on draft and in 375mL bottles to go.

Cerveceria Colorado, the Mexican-style beer bar from Denver Beer Co., is celebrating its first birthday with a Cinco de Mayo Fiesta featuring Anniversary Cerveza, a tequila-barrel aged imperial poblano pilsner. There will also be limited-edition "Bridges Not Walls" glassware, a Señor Piña Colada Crowler release, Mexican games, Mexican food trucks, a tres leches cake, street corn, churros, piñata smashing and a photo booth.

Dos Luces is celebrating the Victory of the Battle of Puebla — "the original celebration that has evolved into the Cinco de Mayo we know today" — with its second-ever bottle release, Moctezuma III Imperial Pulque. "In the spirit of creation, Dos Luces let the flavors of the maguey reach their fermented zenith, achieving a deep tartness and complexity that is then enhanced by time within tequila barrels," the brewery says. "At 8 percent ABV, Moctezuma has aromas of apricot, vanilla, and white pepper that bring complexity to the tart and sweet flavors." Why the name? The story of Moctezuma is one of inspired creation and tragic destruction," Dos Luces adds. "Moctezuma I grew the Aztec Empire beyond the imagination, to the vibrant shores of the 'Sea of the Sky.' Moctezuma II outdid his namesake and brought the Empire’s reach to its absolute peak, before it was shattered by the brutal waves of history. Dos Luces opens at noon, Bottles are limited.

CO-Brew, the homebrew shop and brewery, will celebrate its fourth anniversary with a Cinco de Mayo party. The employee beer competition returns, and there will be a nacho bar, piñatas, and the store's biggest sale of the year. The One and Only Jon Ham brings the music with special guest Will Brant starting at 2 p.m.