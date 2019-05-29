Beer Calendar: Diebolt Gets Wiggy While Burning Can Hits Lyons

On Sunday, June 2, Grist Brewing will host its STEMStrong fundraiser to benefit the Colorado Healing Fund, which supports STEM School Highlands Ranch, and Foundation 1023, which is dedicated to the mental wellness of first responders. The event will take place from noon to 9 p.m. at Grist's Highlands Ranch location, 9150 Commerce Center Circle, and is being co-hosted by Lone Tree Brewing and Root Shoot Malting.

"Two weeks ago our community was rocked by the tragedy at STEM School Highlands Ranch. Like everyone, we at Grist were shocked and saddened by this event, especially because of our proximity to the tragedy and the impact it has had on our neighbors," the brewery says. "We want to do our part to help the students, families and first responders impacted the most by this tragedy."

Grist will tap a STEM Strong Raspberry Rosé Blonde Ale and donate 100 percent of the proceeds to the chosen charities, with additional funds to be raised through a silent auction at the event.

Keep reading to see more craft-beer events into mid-June.

Comrade Brewing

Thursday, May 30

Comrade Brewing will tap Day Drinking American Pale Ale at noon. This beer was "loaded with Citra LupuLN2 Cryo Hop Powder in the kettle and dry-hopped with more Citra Powder, Citra Pellets and Strata hops for a crisp and refreshing citrus finish," the brewery says. "It pours a beautiful light-straw color."

Finn's Manor has been cellaring vintage oak-aged sour beers from Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project, and it will break them out for a tap takeover starting at 5 p.m. In addition to Crooked Stave standards like Von Pilsner,

Crooked Stave IPA, St. Bretta and Coffee Baltic Porter, you will find Persica 2017, Surette Reserva Palisade Peach 2017, Surette Reserva Raspberry 2017, Serenata Notturna Blueberry 2017, L'Brett d'Cherry 2016, L'Brett d'Raspberry 2017, L'Brett d'Or 2016, Silly Cybies 2018, and Nightmare on Brett Cherry 2017.

Upslope Brewing honors the tenth anniversary of its original Lee Hill location with a party at 5 p.m. for the newest canned beer in its Lee Hill Series, Vol. 20: Galaxy Dry-Hopped Wild Saison. This beer was aged in barrels for ten months with Brettanomyces claussenii yeast, blended with Upslope's foeder-aged golden sour, and then generously dry-hopped with Galaxy hops. It has notes of passion fruit, pineapple and guava, along with toasty Brettanomyces funk and delicate tartness. The first fifty people in the door get a free glass. There will also be other tappings, fun and music from 6 to 8 p.m.

Westfax Brewing

Friday, May 31

Westfax Brewing has fresh sixteen-ounce four-packs of two flagship beers, Urban Lumberjack Hazy IPA and Tears of Our Enemies Scottish Ale. The first was brewed with six hop varieties. The second is a light brown Scottish ale "with aromas of subtle fruit combined with a toasty malt character followed by flavors of caramelized sugar and toasted bread and finished with a pleasant warmth," the brewery says.

Wiley Roots Brewing in Greeley will host its second annual luau weekend today through Sunday, when the brewers will bring back Pua Aloalo, a mixed-culture sour golden ale with Hawaiian hibiscus and vanilla, for the first time in three years. The luau will also include live music, food and several new packaged and draft beers, including a few new slushes and a tiki sour IPA.

Platt Park Brewing

Saturday, June 1

For the annual release of Wiggy Wiggy, a Belgian-style saison flavored with wildflower honey and hibiscus, Diebolt Brewing its hosting a Hawaiian luau and its first pig roast. "Lounge by the pools, bring your lawn chairs...and soak up some sun," the brewery says. There will also be poke, hula contests and a ukulele jam.

Platt Park Brewing will celebrate its fifth anniversary by releasing its first-ever canned beers in sixteen-ounce four-packs at noon. Plattmosphere New England-Style IPA "features a prominent honeydew, melon and mango hop character from the massive whirlpool and dry-hop additions of Mosaic, Citra and Horizon," the brewery says. Watermelon Berliner Weisse is made with wheat and a pilsner malt base and mixed with a lactobacillus culture. "We ended up with a golden-colored Berliner that is light and tart," the brewery notes. The beers will also be available on tap.

Factotum Brewhouse brings back its famed, once-a-year Tart Cherry Pale Ale at 1 p.m. "Subtle, sweet and tart, this beer is a beautiful ode to liquid art," the brewery says.

Jake's Brew Bar in downtown Littleton celebrates its seventh anniversary with a live blues band in the beer garden, Hot Pizza Ass with food, and some serious beer tappings, including Fremont Brewing Brew3000, Cerebral Brewing BA Table for One, Brasserie Cantillon Saint Lamvinus and many more.

The Burning Can Beer Festival returns to Bohn Park in Lyons with more than seventy breweries pouring more than 200 beers. The annual festival is part of the Lyons Outdoor Games, which are co-hosted by Oskar Blues Brewery and the town of Lyons. The fest runs from 2 to 6 p.m., but there are many associated activities going on throughout the day. Get tickets and information at burningcancolorado.com.

Tuesday, June 4

Variously described as a golden doppel weizenbock or a pale weizen doppelbock, Burns Family Artisan Ale's newest beer, Non Binary, "defies conventional descriptions," and will be available at 4 p.m. The beer was brewed in honor of Pride Month, and a percentage of sales will benefit One Colorado.

EXPAND Jonathan Shikes

Saturday, June 8

Although Odell Brewing's RiNo Brewhouse is only one year old, the brewery itself was born in 1989, so the RiNo location will celebrate Odell's birthday with an ’80s glam rock band and party. "Wear your best glam rock look and get ready to jam with a live performance from Love Stallion [at 9 p.m.], Denver’s very own ’80s glam rock band," the brewery says. "We’ll also be tapping everyone’s favorite Guava Gose for the whole weekend."

Vine Street Pub and Brewery will honor its 11th anniversary at 5 p.m. with a party featuring brats on the grill, music from the Yarmony and, of course, plenty of beer.

To celebrate the "real end of winter," River North Brewery is raiding the cellar and filling its taps with barrel-aged brews for a Barrel-Aged Extravaganza starting at noon. Some of the beers on tap include: 2016 Barrel Aged Avarice, 2017 Barrel Aged Mr. Sandman, 2017 Rum Barrel Quandary, 2017 Vicennial: Barrel Aged God Complex, 2017 Vicennial: Barrel Aged Shadowman, 2017 Vicennial: Barrel Aged Father Time, and many more.

Lady Justice Brewing

Sunday, June 9

Lady Justice Brewing is moving out of Factotum Brewhouse's space, where it has spent the last year. Although the brewery's owners aren't sure what will happen next, they have gallons beer to drink in the meantime. Help them out at the brewery's Kick the Keg party starting at noon. Say goodbye in style with a food truck, music and $5 Lady J beers all day; it's the last time you'll be able to find them on tap until the brewers can find a new home.

Friday, June 14

Liquid Mechanics Brewing in Lafayette will release a new beer called Aurous Trigon at 1 p.m. The double New England-style IPA builds off Liquid Knowledge, the brewery's flagship NEIPA. "Aurous (gold) Trigon (Triangle) contains a golden triangle of delicious hops, Galaxy, Citra and Nelson, the brewery says. The beer will only be released on draft and in cans from the taproom. There are 125 cases available.

Saturday, June 15

Goldspot Brewing brings back its summer seasonal, Guava IPA, at noon. This year, the 5.2 percent ABV brew is being tapped in honor of Pride Week, and $1 from each pour will benefit One Colorado.

Independent Colorado craft beer will be showcased at the RiNo Beer Fest, which takes place from 2 to 6 p.m. at the RiNo Beer Garden. There will be beer from twenty breweries, including Black Shirt, Blue Tile, 14er Brewing and Colorado Sake Company. There will also be a DJ Dance Party and Rocky Mountain Slices Food Truck. Tickets start at $28 and are available at eventbrite.com.