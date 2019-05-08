Beer Calendar: Pineapple Milkshake IPA, a Gratzer and Spud Lite Lime

Launch Pad Brewery, at 884 South Buckley Road in Aurora, will unveil its newest expansion, which it calls the Glass House, on Friday, May 10. The brewery has taken over the space next door, where it has added a barrel-aging and sour beer program, along with enough cooler space to add fourteen taps to the seventeen that already exist.

To celebrate, Launch Pad will be using those taps to pour eleven barrel-aged beers, two kettle sours and Oppy, a lambic-style framboise aged in wooden foeders. Some of the other selections include: Bourbon Barrel Aged Strongback Scotch Ale, Bourbon Barrel Aged Magnificent Desolation Barleywine, Rye Whiskey Barrel Aged Soyuz Stout, Red Wine Barrel Aged Belgian Quad with cherries, Bourbon Barrel Aged Particle Accelerator Doppelbock, Zenith Strawberry Sour Blonde, and Say When Huckleberry Sour Brown.

Keep reading to see more craft-beer events through late May.

Strange Craft Beer Company

Wednesday, May 8

Strange Craft Beer Company celebrates its ninth anniversary May 17-19 with nine collaboration beers (along with a tenth to grow on; see below). But in the meantime, it also brewed Nine, a nine-malt, nine-hop Reddish IPA as part of its weekly Traveling One Barrel Wednesday program. "This wild blend included Citra, Simcoe, Mosiac, Lemondrop, Chinook, CTZ, Cascade, Amarillo and Denali hops," Strange says. You can find it at Strange Craft, along with Chain Reaction Brewing, Black Sky Brewery and the Brew on Broadway.

Thursday, May 9

Great Divide Brewing has been serving new, small-batch beers each Thursday in 2019 as part of its New Year, New Beer program. At noon, it taps Elder Yeti at both locations. "The patriarch of the Yeti clan, Elder Yeti is bigger and bolder than his kinfolk. At 13.5%, this imperial stout is surprisingly smooth and exceedingly rare, Great Divide says.

Denver Beer Company

Friday, May 10

Say aloha to Moana Tropical IPA, a limited-edition beer from Denver Beer Co. that was made with raspberry and coconut. Available at both the Platte Street and Arvada taprooms, there will only be one hundred Crowlers to go at each spot. "Inspired by the blending of flavors of two Denver Beer Co. favorites (Princess Yum Yum and Maui Express), Moana combines the distinct flavor of raspberries with coconut in this fruity and tropical IPA," the brewery explains. "Citra and Mosaic hops lay the foundation of tropical fruit notes that are accented by aging on fresh shredded coconut. Red raspberries are also fermented for a nice pink hue and tangy raspberry flavor."

The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project will tap its grätzer, a smoked Polish ale — and a favorite of co-owner Ben Gettinger. "Super light-bodied for a smoked beer — yet very, very smoky, it pairs amazingly with some of the cured-meat dishes from the Boar & Castle food truck," which will be on hand, the brewery says.

Join Cerebral Brewing at noon for the release of three canned collaborations that it brewed during the Craft Brewers Conference last month, and one of the brewery's popular lagerbiers. Electric Ocean is an 11.7 percent ABV triple IPA collaboration with San Diego's Modern Times Beer; it was made with Gewürztraminer Grape Juice and hopped with Citra, Nelson and Idaho 7. Birthday Paradox IPA is a 7.3 percent beer done in collaboration with Civil Society Brewing in Florida; it was hopped with Citra, Strata and Idaho 7, with lactose also added. Symmetrical Universe is a 6.6 percent IPA collaboration with Narrow Gauge Brewing; it was brewed with raspberry/blueberry honey and hopped with Mosaic, Enigma and Southern Passion. Character Reference is a 5.5 percent foeder-aged lager brewed with Vienna, Pilsner and Munich malts and hopped with Tettnang and Hersbrucker; it was conditioned for three weeks in a wooden foeder and an additional three weeks in stainless steel.

Little Machine Beer Company will tap two new fruit beers at noon. The first is Spud Lite Lime, a collaborative "potato beer" made with Wildlife Brewing in Idaho. The second is Big Mood Tangerine NEIPA.

"It must be getting close to summer," New Image Brewing says, because its monstrous milkshake IPA, Peachra, made with peaches, lactose and Citra hops, returns to the Arvada tap room in cans and on draft.

Platte Park Brewing

Saturday, May 11

Join Platt Park Brewing for its third annual Fruit Frenzy, a one-day-only tapping of ten different fruit beers, starting at noon. Beers on tap include: Plattmosphere NEIPA Tangerine & Vanilla; Madagascar Dream Peaches & Vanilla; Madagascar Dream Strawberries and Vanilla; Key Lime Berliner Weisse; White Pear Berliner Weisse; Phaded Pale Ale Passion Fruit; Tropical Snow Dance IPA Pink Grapefruit; Mango Basil American Wheat; Coconut Coffee Porter; and Future Blind Tart Cherry & Chocolate Stout.

Great Divide Brewing will debut a new pop-up breakfast service at 9 a.m., when it throws open the doors at its original Arapahoe Street location for beermosas with Colette and Orabelle, along with some new beer and orange juice-infused concoctions. The Pasty Republic Food Truck will be making breakfast.

Dry Dock Brewing jumps fully on board the haze train with the release of Pineapple Milkshake IPA, a canned summer seasonal brewed with Mosaic and Citra hops, pineapple puree, lactose and a dash of vanilla. "It carries a big nose of fresh pineapple with citrus undertones and a subtle vanilla finish," the brewery says. To mark the occasion, the brewery will throw a release party and luau from noon to 6 p.m. at its original South Dock location on East Hampden Avenue. There will also be Hawaiian food from Denver 808 Fusion Grindz.

TRVE Brewing releases two more IPAs in cans at noon. Ageless Fire is an East Coast IPA, dry hopped with Citra and El Dorado, while Show No Mercy is a West Coast IPA, dry hopped with Centennial, Ekuanot, and Hallertau Blanc. Limited amounts of both will be available only in the tap room.

River North Brewery will release bottles of its imperial stout aged in a whiskey barrel as part of its Single Cask Series, which involves "one single barrel, selected by our brewers for its breathtaking character," the brewery says. Barrel Aged Avarice: Single Cask will be on tap and for sale in bottles starting at noon.

Denver Beer Co. hosts a release party — at both its Platte Street and Arvada locations — for Big Juicy Freak IPA, a new year-round canned beer. "Exploding with rich American Mosaic and Simcoe hop notes of orange, mango, pear, and stone fruit, this tropical journey is smooth and creamy. Light on bitterness, big on juicy citrus, for living your best life," the brewery says. To celebrate DBC will be transformed into a neon wonderland for the party.

Head to Boulder for the sixth annual Upslope Get Down, a free music fest and parking lot party with Upslope beer, food trucks, games, art, vendors and tons of bands on three stages. It runs from 2 to 10 p.m. at the brewery's Flatiron Park location. And although the music is free, you can buy VIP packages at nightout.com.

River North Brewery

Wednesday, May 15

River North Brewery has been focused on hazy IPAs for the past year and a half, but the brewery hasn't forgot about West Coast styles. River North will debut a brand-new, year-round canned double IPA called Fifteener later this month, but it kicks things off today with a mass tapping at a variety of Denver beer bars. The full list is still coming together, but it will include Euclid Hall, Freshcraft, Tap Fourteen Ballpark, Tap Fourteen Uptown

Jack's Uptown Grille, Walter's303 Pizzeria & Publik House, and Colorado Plus. "Hopped with stratospheric levels of Simcoe, Centennial and Falconer’s Flight, Fifteener represents the pinnacle of our IPA endeavors, the brewery says. "At 10 percent ABV and 82 IBU, it’s brash enough to satisfy any hophead, while remaining deliciously dry and drinkable. Layers of pine and grapefruit blanket the palate, complemented by a sprinkling of floral mango. Packed together, these hop notes allow Fifteener to strike the perfect balance between a contemporary and traditional double IPA. The tap room release takes place on May 25.

Friday, May 17

Strange Craft Beer Company, the granddaddy of Denver's new wave of tap rooms, will celebrate nine years of "turning strangers in friends" with a weekend-long party. It kicks off with the release of newest version of Dr. Strangelove Barleywine. Previous year will be available in four-beer vertical flights; bottles of previous year's vintages will be on sale for $10. Koi & Ninja will be on hand with wings and parmesan-garlic fries.

Saturday, May 18

Strange Craft Beer Company, the granddaddy of Denver's new wave of tap rooms, continues its weekend-long ninth anniversary party by tapping nine different collaborations. "Bring your drinking britches for this day and experience the beer made from around Denver in one location," Strange says. "The garage door will be open and we will be expanding out to the front with a roped off biergarten." The beers are Empire IPA with Hogshead Brewery; Sake Saison with Woods Boss Brewing; Cherry Blonde Stout with Mockery Brewing; Spelt Historical Saison with Diebolt Brewing; Cascadian Dark Ale with Falling Rock Tap House; Moscow Mule Kettle Sour with Joyride Brewing; Basil Kriek Blonde with Copper Kettle Brewing; Vanilla Cone with Black Sky Brewery; and Strange Tail VII with Freetail Brewing. There will also be a tenth collab (one for good luck) done with Cannonball Creek Brewing. "Tongue Tied Design will be on premise to freshly print for you our limited one of kind anniversary t-shirt," while in-house artist David Palmer "has created our new anniversary graphic just for this for this event," Strange says. There will live music form 6 to 9 p.m. and a food trucks.

The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project honors its second anniversary with an all-day party that kicks off with the release of Chardonnay Cherry Sour, a kettle-soured beer that was fermented in Chardonnay barrels and aged on five hundred pounds of Rainier cherries for nine months. In addition, three fan favorites will come up from the cellar: Flanders Purple (collaboration with Dos Luces), Rum Barrel Aged Imperial Turkish Coffee Stout, and Strong Scotch. The brewery will be selling anniversary shirts and glassware. Rumichaka Eats will be on hand.

Alpine Dog Brewing's fourth annual Chili Pepper Beer Fest kicks off at 10 a.m., and the the brewery is bringing the heat. "We'll be infusing some of our favorites with various chilies and creating some new one-offs for the event," it says. The beers include: Ms American Rye Blonde Ale with jalapeno and Anaheim peppers; Thunder Puppy IPA infused with habenero peppers and Hyper Jam Blackberry Sour; Pupper Brown Ale with Double Coconut Thai Chili; Tequila Barrel Aged Imperial Porter with Aleppo pepper; and Blueberry Habanero Polish Grodziskie. The Bada Bing Food Truck will be on hand with tacos.

Friday, May 24

Diebolt Brewing kicks of Memorial Day weekend in style with "a good, old-fashioned patio party" and the release of D. Bolt Lite Lager on draft and in cans. This 4.2 percent ABV is "clear and crisp," Diebolt says, and perfect for crushing in the sunshine. Launch Base will be throwing down tunes at 8 p.m.

Hogshead Brewery taps Billsner Pilsner, its annual collaboration pilsner — lagered for thirteen weeks — made with Bierstadt Lagerhaus and named for Bierstadt brewery Bill Eye. There will also be "German everything: Brats and Kraut, music, short pants," the brewery says. The tappings takes place at 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

Ursula Brewery celebrates its fifth anniversary with a Hawaiian Luau and Pig Roast Party. There will be music all day and the release of its newest beer, Maluhia, a pineapple hibiscus sour. Ursula will also unveil the latest version of its Lazy Brewer Hazy Double IPA (on draft and in cans). There will be Hawaiian limited-edition hats, headbands and t shirts for sale. Ursula opens at noon.