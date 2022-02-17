Support Us

New Restaurant on Boulder Reservoir Seeks Support for Liquor License Approval

February 17, 2022 10:23AM

Driftwind
The Boulder Reservoir is a summertime staple of the Front Range; catching rays by the beach, boating and swimming makes for a memorable get together. With a recent renovation of the visitors center and plans for a restaurant called Driftwind at 5565 51st Street, it's poised to attract even more people.

Boulder Parks and Recreation has renovated the space and plans to extend summer hours into the night, which would include dinner service by the shore. Driftwind owner Josh Dinar has exciting ideas for people enjoying the reservoir, which include daytime snacks and drinks from Boulder staple Ruthie’s Boardwalk Social; grill kits for people using the outdoor grill facilities; floating meal kits so people can enjoy a meal on the water; and the opportunity to host weddings, quinceañeras and other special events. The restaurant plans to open Memorial Day weekend.

However, a number of neighbors that live near the reservoir have complained that the introduction of a restaurant could threaten their safety, putting the approval of Driftwind's liquor license in jeopardy. Although the consumption of alcohol is currently permitted at the reservoir, a handful of neighbors are concerned that Driftwind's opening will result in more drunk drivers. Last summer, protests from neighbors at non-profit dinners on the beach resulted in the cancellation of events.

Other parks in Boulder offer dining option that serve booze, like Flagstaff House and Chautauqua Dining Hall — around 1.8 million people visit the mountain parks of Boulder each year, and these establishments have become fixtures. As with most restaurants, staff serving alcohol are required to complete TIPS (Training for Intervention Procedures) certification which involves extensive coursework in which employees learn responsible serving practices and how to prevent intoxication.The local neighborhood is also concerned with an increase in noise once the restaurant is established.
DRIFTWIND
Driftwind
Alison Rhodes, Director of Boulder Parks and Recreation, says similar concerns were shared by those living near Chautauqua Dining Hall, which is why they invested in a sound surveillance system to ensure noise didn’t exceed a certain decibel level. The department has installed the same system at Boulder Reservoir in the hopes of keeping the peace between park visitors and the neighborhood.

Dinar, who is also an owner of other restaurants including Ash'Kara, River and Woods and Tributary Food Hall, understands the liability of serving alcohol. He is hoping to organize a ride share network to prevent drunk driving, and has plans to offer a shuttle option in the rare instance that a diner becomes too inebriated to drive.

Rhodes reiterated that alcohol is currently allowed at Boulder Reservoir, and she anticipates a restaurant with trained staff may be a positive feature of the renovations.

“This is exactly why the city wants to have an operator there. Because right now, anyone can bring open containers… We’re liable for over-serving somebody or serving an under aged guest and we know that," Dinar says.

”Boulder Reservoir was initially created to secure a source of water for the Front Range and as a place to recreate," Rhodes adds. "For decades, Boulder Parks and Recreation has maintained the reservoir in a sustainable way. If something seems to be a detriment to the park, we remove the problem," adding that she believes this restaurant aligns with the goals and vision of Parks and Recreation.

Driftwind's liquor license has yet to be approved, and a petition for Boulder residents to show support for it will be open through next week.

“I’ve definitely learned I’m not cut out to be a politician," Dinar concludes. "Really, all we want to do is run a restaurant and a place where people can gather and have private events. Not a rave, not a nightclub.”
