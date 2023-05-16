There's Something Fishy About Duffy Fanganello's Town & Country Market

click to enlarge Town & Country Market has been serving the community since at least 1948. Evan Semón

Collard green starters are a staple at Town & Country in the spring and summer.

Duffy Fanganello knows must of his customers by name.

Fanganello added retail sales for his mom's book club friends.

A random collection of items for sale at Town & Country.

In the summer, it's all about flowers, plants and wild Alaskan salmon at Town & Country.

The yellow submarine may move outside the store....some day.

Smoked salmon is sold alongside ground yak at Town & Country.

"There were some rough, rough years," he admits. "Cancer, divorce, the economy. I was ready to quit at times. But it's all about perseverance. It's a small miracle for this little place to be able to sustain itself."



And Town & Country is poised to continue into the future, possibly with his daughter, who is graduating from college this spring, at the helm one day. "I feel like I've created the foundation. I've got the property, I've got the adjacent property, I've held on to the liquor license," Fanganello concludes. "I think it's cool to keep doing what we're doing. You want some collard greens? We've got some collard greens. You want salmon? We've got salmon. But it would be cool to add some more, too. Like, you want some beer? We've got some beer..."



