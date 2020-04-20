EatDenver Launches Double Down Restaurant Gift Card Program

Denver restaurants have been struggling since March 17, when they were ordered to close to dine-in customers until the coronavirus threat can be brought under control. In addition to offering takeout and delivery services, many eateries have been promoting gift cards as a way to pay businesses today for a meal later. And now, EatDenver, the city's association of independent restaurants, is making every dollar you spend on a gift card worth twice the amount with its Double Down for Denver Restaurants campaign.

As a nonprofit organization, EatDenver relies on membership dues and proceeds from special events such as the Big Eat and Harvest Week, as well as programs like the Dining Deck, to stay funded so that it can serve as an advocate for the needs of its members year-round. But with big events on hold or canceled and many restaurants closed or operating at only partial capacity, EatDenver is struggling, too.

Thanks to sponsorship donations, though, EatDenver is launching Double Down for Denver Restaurants. For each dollar you spend on a member restaurant's gift cards, the sponsors will donate a dollar to EatDenver; currently $43,000 has been pledged by Campari America, Restaurant Solutions Inc., Ecolab, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Messner Reeves LLP, New Belgium Brewing, ToMarket, Curtis Corrado Farmers Agency, Moody Insurance, Seattle Fish Company and What Chefs Want (with more coming on board). So you'll be supporting your favorite restaurants while also contributing to EatDenver and its mission to provide information, collaboration and support, including giving vital guidance on reopening safely and efficiently once the worst of the current crisis has passed.

Double Down for Denver Restaurants was conceived by Stephanie Bonin, co-owner of Duo in Highland and one of the original founders of EatDenver, and is being guided by executive director Katie Lazor and her team. The campaign kicks off today (Monday, April 20), so get your gift cards soon, as the matching money is expected to be used up quickly. Here's a complete list of EatDenver member restaurants throughout the metro area (not all of which are currently open, but are still selling gift cards for when they can reopen):

100% de Agave

12 @ Madison

5280 Burger Bar

Ace Eat Serve

Acorn

Acreage

Adelitas Cocina y Cantina

Adrift

Aloy Modern Thai

American Elm

Angelo's Taverna

Appaloosa Grill

Ash’Kara

Atomic Cowboy

Avanti F&B

Avelina

Bacon Social House

Bar Dough

Bar Helix

Barolo Grill

Beast + Bottle

Beatrice & Woodsley

Bigsby's Folly

Biju's Little Curry Shop

Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs

Billy's Inn

Birdcall

Bistro Georgette [Avanti]

Bistro Vendôme

Blackbelly

Blue Agave Grill

Blue Pan Pizza

Brava! Pizza [Avanti]

Briar Common Brewery + Eatery

Brider

Bubu

Butcher's Bistro

CAFE 180

Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe

Cap City Tavern

Carboy Winery

Carmine's on Penn

Cart-Driver

Centro Mexican Kitchen

Chef Zorba's Restaurant

Cho77

Chocolate Lab

ChoLon Modern Asian

Chook Charcoal Chicken

Chow Morso

Cirque Kitchen [food truck]

Citizen Rail

Comida at Stanley Marketplace

Coohills

Coperta

D Bar Denver

Deep Roots Winery + Bistro

Degree Metropolitan Food + Drink

Denver Biscuit Company

Denver Central Market

Dunbar Kitchen & Taphouse

Duo Restaurant

El Camino Community Tavern

El Five

Ernie's Bar & Pizza

Famous Philly Cheese Steak

Fish N Beer

Flagstaff House

FNG

Four Friends Kitchen

French 75

Freshcraft

Fresh Thymes

Fruition

Gozo

GQue Championship Barbecue

Grabowski's Pizzeria

Green Russell

Guard and Grace

Happy Bakeshop

Happy Leaf Taproom & Kitchen

HashTAG

Highland Tap & Burger

Homegrown Tap & Dough

Illegal Pete's

Il Posto

Ivy on 7th

Izakaya Den

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar

Jelly Cafe

Jovanina's Broken Italian

Joy HIll

Julep

Kachina Cantina

Kentucky Inn

Kobe An LoHi

La Cocinita Mexican Restaurant

La Loma

Leña

LeRoux

Leven Deli

Linger

Locanda del Borgo

LoHi SteakBar

Lola Coastal Mexican

Los Chingones

LowDown Brewery + Kitchen

Lowry Beer Garden

Luca

Marco's Coal Fired

Max Gill and Grill

Mercantile Dining & Provision

Meta Asian Kitchen [Avanti]

Milk Market

Mizuna

Morin

Mountain Sun Pub and Brewery

Next Door American Eatery

NoNo's Cafe

North County

Oak at Fourteenth

Ohana Island Kitchen

Old Major

Olive & Finch

Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Osaka Ramen

Osteria Marco

Ototo

Palenque Mezcaleria

Panzano

Park & Co.

Park Burger

Piccino Wood Oven Pizza

Piper Inn

Pony Up

Punch Bowl Social

Q House

Que Bueno Suerte

Racines Restaurant

Range

Rebel Bread

Red Square Euro Bistro

Revelry Kitchen

Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant

Rioja

River & Woods

Root Down

Rosenberg's Bagels and Delicatessen

Rosenberg's Kosher

Russel's Smokehouse

Salt & Grinder

SAME Cafe

Santo

Sarto's

Señor Bear

Shamane's Bake Shoppe

Smok

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

Southern Sun Pub and Brewery

Spuntino

Stanley Beer Hall

Steuben's Food Service

Steve's Snappin' Dogs

Stoic & Genuine

Stoney's Bar and Grill

Stoney's Uptown

Street Feud [Avanti]

Sun Valley Kitchen

Super Mega Bien

Sushi Den

Sushi-Rama

Tables Restaurant

Tacos Tequila Whiskey

TAG

TAG Burger Bar

Tap & Burger Sloan's Lake

Tavernetta

Teatulia Tea Bar

The Avenue Grill

The Bindery

The Budlong Hot Chicken [Zeppelin Station]

The Corner Office

The District

The Family Jones Spirit House

The Fort

The Game Lounge

The Goods

The Kitchen

The Lake House Kitchen + Tavern

The Lobby

The Original Little India

The Pig & The Sprout

The Post Brewing Company

The Preservery

The Regional [Fort Collins]

The Rotary [Avanti]

The Universal

The Way Back

The West End Tavern

The Whiskey Biscuit

The Woods

True West Tacos [food truck]

Ultreia

Uncorked Kitchen Wine Bar

Under the Sun Eatery and Pizzeria

Urban Farmer

Vesper Lounge

Vesta

Vine Street Pub & Brewery

Vital Root

Washington Park Grille

Wendell's

Work & Class

Zolo Southwestern Grill

See EatDenver's Double Down for Denver Restaurants web page for a list of sponsors and restaurants. EatDenver has been experiencing unusually heavy traffic on its website, so you can also get a list of all the Double Down restaurants with links to their websites on this Google Doc.