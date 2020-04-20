EatDenver Launches Double Down Restaurant Gift Card Program

Denver restaurants have been struggling since March 17, when they were ordered to close to dine-in customers until the coronavirus threat can be brought under control. In addition to offering takeout and delivery services, many eateries have been promoting gift cards as a way to pay businesses today for a meal later. And now, EatDenver, the city's association of independent restaurants, is making every dollar you spend on a gift card worth twice the amount with its Double Down for Denver Restaurants campaign.
As a nonprofit organization, EatDenver relies on membership dues and proceeds from special events such as the Big Eat and Harvest Week, as well as programs like the Dining Deck, to stay funded so that it can serve as an advocate for the needs of its members year-round. But with big events on hold or canceled and many restaurants closed or operating at only partial capacity, EatDenver is struggling, too.
Thanks to sponsorship donations, though, EatDenver is launching Double Down for Denver Restaurants. For each dollar you spend on a member restaurant's gift cards, the sponsors will donate a dollar to EatDenver; currently $43,000 has been pledged by Campari America, Restaurant Solutions Inc., Ecolab, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Messner Reeves LLP, New Belgium Brewing, ToMarket, Curtis Corrado Farmers Agency, Moody Insurance, Seattle Fish Company and What Chefs Want (with more coming on board). So you'll be supporting your favorite restaurants while also contributing to EatDenver and its mission to provide information, collaboration and support, including giving vital guidance on reopening safely and efficiently once the worst of the current crisis has passed.
Double Down for Denver Restaurants was conceived by Stephanie Bonin, co-owner of Duo in Highland and one of the original founders of EatDenver, and is being guided by executive director Katie Lazor and her team. The campaign kicks off today (Monday, April 20), so get your gift cards soon, as the matching money is expected to be used up quickly. Here's a complete list of EatDenver member restaurants throughout the metro area (not all of which are currently open, but are still selling gift cards for when they can reopen):
100% de Agave
12 @ Madison
5280 Burger Bar
Ace Eat Serve
Acorn
Acreage
Adelitas Cocina y Cantina
Adrift
Aloy Modern Thai
American Elm
Angelo's Taverna
Appaloosa Grill
Ash’Kara
Atomic Cowboy
Avanti F&B
Avelina
Bacon Social House
Bar Dough
Bar Helix
Barolo Grill
Beast + Bottle
Beatrice & Woodsley
Bigsby's Folly
Biju's Little Curry Shop
Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs
Billy's Inn
Birdcall
Bistro Georgette [Avanti]
Bistro Vendôme
Blackbelly
Blue Agave Grill
Blue Pan Pizza
Brava! Pizza [Avanti]
Briar Common Brewery + Eatery
Brider
Bubu
Butcher's Bistro
CAFE 180
Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
Cap City Tavern
Carboy Winery
Carmine's on Penn
Cart-Driver
Centro Mexican Kitchen
Chef Zorba's Restaurant
Cho77
Chocolate Lab
ChoLon Modern Asian
Chook Charcoal Chicken
Chow Morso
Cirque Kitchen [food truck]
Citizen Rail
Comida at Stanley Marketplace
Coohills
Coperta
D Bar Denver
Deep Roots Winery + Bistro
Degree Metropolitan Food + Drink
Denver Biscuit Company
Denver Central Market
Dunbar Kitchen & Taphouse
Duo Restaurant
El Camino Community Tavern
El Five
Ernie's Bar & Pizza
Famous Philly Cheese Steak
Fish N Beer
Flagstaff House
FNG
Four Friends Kitchen
French 75
Freshcraft
Fresh Thymes
Fruition
Gozo
GQue Championship Barbecue
Grabowski's Pizzeria
Green Russell
Guard and Grace
Happy Bakeshop
Happy Leaf Taproom & Kitchen
HashTAG
Highland Tap & Burger
Homegrown Tap & Dough
Illegal Pete's
Il Posto
Ivy on 7th
Izakaya Den
Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar
Jelly Cafe
Jovanina's Broken Italian
Joy HIll
Julep
Kachina Cantina
Kentucky Inn
Kobe An LoHi
La Cocinita Mexican Restaurant
La Loma
Leña
LeRoux
Leven Deli
Linger
Locanda del Borgo
LoHi SteakBar
Lola Coastal Mexican
Los Chingones
LowDown Brewery + Kitchen
Lowry Beer Garden
Luca
Marco's Coal Fired
Max Gill and Grill
Mercantile Dining & Provision
Meta Asian Kitchen [Avanti]
Milk Market
Mizuna
Morin
Mountain Sun Pub and Brewery
Next Door American Eatery
NoNo's Cafe
North County
Oak at Fourteenth
Ohana Island Kitchen
Old Major
Olive & Finch
Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Osaka Ramen
Osteria Marco
Ototo
Palenque Mezcaleria
Panzano
Park & Co.
Park Burger
Piccino Wood Oven Pizza
Piper Inn
Pony Up
Punch Bowl Social
Q House
Que Bueno Suerte
Racines Restaurant
Range
Rebel Bread
Red Square Euro Bistro
Revelry Kitchen
Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant
Rioja
River & Woods
Root Down
Rosenberg's Bagels and Delicatessen
Rosenberg's Kosher
Russel's Smokehouse
Salt & Grinder
SAME Cafe
Santo
Sarto's
Señor Bear
Shamane's Bake Shoppe
Smok
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery
Southern Sun Pub and Brewery
Spuntino
Stanley Beer Hall
Steuben's Food Service
Steve's Snappin' Dogs
Stoic & Genuine
Stoney's Bar and Grill
Stoney's Uptown
Street Feud [Avanti]
Sun Valley Kitchen
Super Mega Bien
Sushi Den
Sushi-Rama
Tables Restaurant
Tacos Tequila Whiskey
TAG
TAG Burger Bar
Tap & Burger Sloan's Lake
Tavernetta
Teatulia Tea Bar
The Avenue Grill
The Bindery
The Budlong Hot Chicken [Zeppelin Station]
The Corner Office
The District
The Family Jones Spirit House
The Fort
The Game Lounge
The Goods
The Kitchen
The Lake House Kitchen + Tavern
The Lobby
The Original Little India
The Pig & The Sprout
The Post Brewing Company
The Preservery
The Regional [Fort Collins]
The Rotary [Avanti]
The Universal
The Way Back
The West End Tavern
The Whiskey Biscuit
The Woods
True West Tacos [food truck]
Ultreia
Uncorked Kitchen Wine Bar
Under the Sun Eatery and Pizzeria
Urban Farmer
Vesper Lounge
Vesta
Vine Street Pub & Brewery
Vital Root
Washington Park Grille
Wendell's
Work & Class
Zolo Southwestern Grill
See EatDenver's Double Down for Denver Restaurants web page for a list of sponsors and restaurants. EatDenver has been experiencing unusually heavy traffic on its website, so you can also get a list of all the Double Down restaurants with links to their websites on this Google Doc.
