Opening Soon: Edgewater Tiki Bar Promises to Keep It Weird

“We want to pay a tribute to the world of weird,” says Lexi Healy, co-owner of the The Electric Cure and Velvet Lounge. The bar is slated to be the latest addition to the vibrant Sloan’s Lake neighborhood when it opens mid to late July at 5350 West 25th Avenue, adding another must-see libation destination into the mix that includes favorites like Joyride Brewery and Edgewater Public Market.

Healy and her business partner Veronica Ramos (or, as they describe themselves, “the short one and the tall one,” respectively) are veterans of the service industry and were friends and coworkers before deciding to go into business together. They met at the now-closed Bushwacker's Saloon on South Broadway, a street that has since became a second home to the pair. Later, they worked together at Bowman’s Vinyl and Lounge, where Healy was the general manager. Taking inspiration from their experiences, the concept for The Electric Cure took shape.

A new destination for tiki drinks, the bar will open in July. The Electric Cure

“I was initially going to buy Bowman’s,” Healy explains, “but that fell through when it closed due to COVID-19, so I decided to buy my own space with [Ramos] instead.” Healy's new bar employees include many of the staff members that were laid off at Bowman's due to the pandemic. Bartenders Rosie and Jackie each have strong backgrounds in tiki cocktails, and both have contributed in crafting the menu. “We’re going to do our own take on tiki," Healy says. "By no means are you going to walk in and think ‘tiki bar,’ but we’re going to put an emphasis on that aspect while respecting the culture. We’re all tiki nerds and just love it.”

Along with handcrafted cocktails (which won’t all be tiki, by the way), a small assortment of locally sourced snacks like hummus and charcuterie will be on the menu. Future plans include nachos (the team hopes to secure their own nacho cheese machine) and frozen drinks like piña coladas and strawberry daiquiris. Eventually, Healy and Ramos would like to move The Electric Cure to a larger space where they can expand to concept and serve a more robust food menu.

Local makers and artists including Neon Dad, who is a part of the Denver Neon Museum, give the space a vibrant energy. A collaboration with the Denver Museum of Velvet Arts for a rotating feature of velvet art pieces is also in the works, and vintage and thrifted décor and furniture has been acquired for the space at local estate sales and vintage markets. While sipping, guests can browse vinyl record selections and bits and pieces of Denver’s weird history, like a nod to Roger the Elephant, which is buried beneath Edgewater.

"We’re all about community and Edgewater has been amazing, everybody’s been reaching out to us," says Healy. "We’re a magnet for intellectual revolutionaries and anyone who wants to get a little weird.”