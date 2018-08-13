Fall in Love With Cider at St. Vrain Cidery

Since opening nearly two years ago in Longmont, St. Vrain Cidery has become a destination for those seeking new and experimental ciders, a stop for curious cider newcomers, and a community gathering place for Boulder county neighbors. With 24 ciders on tap and another twelve soon to be added, it's almost impossible to find a cider you won't like.

“There’s a lot more to cider than people realize,” co-owner Cindy Landi says. “A lot of times people have had a cider and didn’t care for it, so feel they don’t like cider. But that’s like having one beer and then deciding you don’t like beer.”

While there are classic varieties, like Dry Apple, with a clean, crisp finish, there are also ciders on tap you might not expect. Dry Hopped Ginger is infused with Mosiac hops, for example. The Ironface Infusion is a collaboration cider St. Vrain created with Anvil Distillery, where the distillery’s spent gin botanicals were infused into the Dry Apple.