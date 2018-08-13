Fall in Love With Cider at St. Vrain Cidery

Since opening nearly two years ago in Longmont, St. Vrain Cidery has become a destination for those seeking new and experimental ciders, a stop for curious cider newcomers, and a community gathering place for Boulder county neighbors. With 24 ciders on tap and another twelve soon to be added, it's almost impossible to find a cider you won't like.
“There’s a lot more to cider than people realize,” co-owner Cindy Landi says. “A lot of times people have had a cider and didn’t care for it, so feel they don’t like cider. But that’s like having one beer and then deciding you don’t like beer.”
While there are classic varieties, like Dry Apple, with a clean, crisp finish, there are also ciders on tap you might not expect. Dry Hopped Ginger is infused with Mosiac hops, for example. The Ironface Infusion is a collaboration cider St. Vrain created with Anvil Distillery, where the distillery’s spent gin botanicals were infused into the Dry Apple.
In addition to the house ciders, St. Vrain also pours guest beverages from other Colorado cideries. Stem Ciders (Denver), Climb Hard Cider (Loveland), Wild Cider (Firestone), Snow Capped Cider (Cedaredge), Colorado Common (Colorado Springs), Haykin Family Cidery (Aurora), New Avalon (Hotchkiss), and C Squared Ciders (Denver) are some you can find on the constantly rotating menu.
Cindy says she and her husband and co-owner, Dean Landi, love that they’ve had the opportunity to open people’s eyes when it comes to the versatility of ciders. Dan Daugherty is the team’s award-winning cider maker helping to create the eclectic variety. For the ciders made in-house, St. Vrain sources all ingredients from Colorado whenever they can.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
“Our model is that with so many different styles, it helps us educate people,” Cindy says.
The atmosphere at this spot just off Main Street is casual and welcoming, and the dog-friendly space is bright and airy. To go along with the cider, there are plenty of community-centered activities, whehter local music every Thursday and Sunday, yoga every Sunday, food pairings from Longmont restaurants, puppy adoptions,or trivia nights. At least once a month, the cidery hosts a craft night, where customers can make coasters, jewelry and greeting cards, among other craftsy creations. For food, guests can bring in their own, order from visiting food trucks, or choose from menus of nearby eateries.
Cindy says the Longmont community has been nothing but supportive since she and Dean opened the doors in October 2016, and notes that businesses like Wibby Brewing, 300 Suns Brewing and Left Hand Brewing have allowed for a collaborative environment in the city.
St. Vrain Cidery is located at 350 Terry Street, Ste 130, in Longmont, and is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday , 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Call 303-258-6910 or visit the tap room's website for more details.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!