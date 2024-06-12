New Program Brings Food Trucks to Three Local Parks This Summer

Denver has a thriving food truck scene and a new program from Denver Parks and Recreation is bringing them to three locations nearly every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday through August 31.
Dubbed Feast in Denver's Nature, the pilot program will have two sessions, with the first running through July 17 and the second from July 20 through August 31.
During the first session, Washington Park (East Kentucky Avenue and South Downing Street) will host Hibachi House, Mississippi Boy Catfish & Ribs and Tha MooVment on Wednesdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m.
Fritay Haitian Cuisine and Monini's Kitchen will be at Paco Sanchez Park (1280 Knox Court) on Wednesdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The vendors at Commons Park (2101 15th Street) include Cajun-gourmet food truck Sauvage and Earth Candy, which offers smoothie bowls. The program here is part of the larger Riverfront Food Truck Series, which includes weekly live music from Swallow Hill on Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m.
"[Denver Parks & Recreation] is always looking at new and fun ways to bolster people’s park experience. This pilot program will deliver local fare in some of Denver’s beautiful outdoor spaces," says executive director Jolon Clark in a press release.
Parks & Rec is looking for public feedback on the program as park-goers get a taste of the Denver food scene throughout the summer. A link to the survey can be found here.