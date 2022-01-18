Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Bars

Fellow Traveler, a Plant-Based Bar and Cafe, Opening January 21 in Englewood

January 18, 2022 1:56PM

A mural by Molly Bounds inside Fellow Traveler.
A mural by Molly Bounds inside Fellow Traveler. Fellow Traveler
"It's been an ordeal," says Joe Phillips of opening Fellow Traveler — a five-year-long ordeal, to be exact. After working as a bartender for years, including nearly a decade at Sputnik, Phillips knew that bartending wasn't sustainable as a career. "I was tired; it's hard work," he admits. So in 2017, he began the process of opening what he calls "the bar that I would like to go to."

But then the first two potential locations for Fellow Traveler fell through. After running into more trouble securing a liquor license for a space in West Wash Park, Phillips and the bar's co-owners, Singkorn Dhawornvej and Phillips's wife, Kimberly Kutt, looked at 3487 South Broadway in Englewood and decided to purchase the building.

The team was working toward a June 2020 opening when, as the pandemic worsened and the future for bars and restaurants looked bleak, the bank decided to pull out three days before the loan was supposed to come through. "We had to scramble," Phillips says, explaining that they borrowed from family members and mortgaged their homes in order to finance the project themselves.

And now Fellow Traveler is finally becoming a reality, and will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, January 21, at 5 p.m. "It's hard to wrap my brain around," Phillips admits. "Over the course of years, you start wondering, 'Is this even going to happen?'"
click to enlarge FELLOW TRAVELER
Fellow Traveler
The name is in part a nod to Sputnik  — which means "fellow traveler." As Philips notes, the bar with that name, at 3 South Broadway, "was my home for so many years." The term also has a history of being used by groups like the LGBTQ community to identify allies, a fact that aligns with Phillips's own "left of center" politics. Plus, it refers to the inspiration that he's taken from his actual travels with his wife, particularly in Spain and France.

"The goal is to make this a place that would fit everyone," Phillips says, whether you're looking for a $3 domestic beer or a $40 pour of bourbon. But there is one thing you won't find here: meat. Phillips has been a vegetarian for a number of years and wanted his bar to serve the kind of food he enjoys eating. Chef Ross Pullman, who most recently ran his own takeout and delivery vegan barbecue concept, JackBeQue, will head up the kitchen.

"We want to make food that your great-grandmother would have made," Phillips says — if your great-grandmother made whole, vegetable-forward dishes that didn't lean on meat substitutes. The kitchen will be open until midnight for a much-needed late-night food option in the area; along with lunch and dinner, a weekend brunch will also be available on Saturdays and Sundays.

"I would love for more people to embrace a meat-free lifestyle," Phillips notes, adding that he's inspired by restaurants like Somebody People, which serves Mediterranean-inspired food that just happens to be vegan.

Though the opening date is finally in sight, Phillips knows that Fellow Traveler will continue to evolve. "Kindness and curiosity" are the drivers for his team, he says, "so teaching and learning from each other" is the next phase of the plan.

Fellow Traveler is located at 3487 South Broadway and will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to close Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit fellowtravelerenglewood.com.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation