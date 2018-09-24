Visit These Five Boozy Tasting Rooms With a Twist

Denver is overflowing with tasting rooms and taprooms offering sips of, well, just about everything. Whether your passion is kombucha, beer, wine, cider or spirits, there’s a glass act to quench your thirst. Here are five of our favorite spots to tempt your liquid-loving tastebuds.

American Cultures Kombucha Taproom. Chelsea Keeney

American Cultures

Kombucha Taproom

3233 Tejon Street

720-402-8394

americancultures.com

An entire taproom dedicated to kombucha? While much of the country is still squeamish about the fizzy, fermented and slightly sour tea, kombucha, often touted for its probiotics, antioxidants and disease-fighting, bacteria-killing powers, has earned its place in Denver, most notably at the American Cultures kombucha taproom. The LoHi space, flooded with sunlight and staged with fresh flowers, a chalkboard menu and wooden tables, is the brainchild of Noah and Danielle Brooks, who roamed the streets in a food truck pouring Happy Leaf Kombucha before setting their sights on a full-fledged tasting room dedicated to kombucha taps. While the Brookses don’t make their own kombucha, American Cultures spotlights high-performing local brands that do it right: Rowdy Mermaid, Happy Leaf, Cliffhouse, Upstart and TruBucha, to name a few. The best way to sample the flavors, which seesaw from ginger peach to coconut turmeric, is to order a flight of four. Find your muse and then buy a growler of it to take home.

Woods Boss Brewing Company. Jonathan Shikes

Woods Boss Brewing Company

2210 California Street

720-642-7177

woodsbossbrewing.com

In a city that bleeds beer and boasts nearly eighty breweries, the competition for tasting-room supremacy is frothing over. There are numerous contenders that rise to the top — Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project, the Grateful Gnome, Epic Brewing Company, Spangalang Brewery and Denver Beer Co. among them — but the taproom at Woods Boss Brewing Company, which opened last year in Five Points, screams beervana on every level. The stellar beers, which zigzag from fruity kettle sours and straw-colored saisons to smooth porters and crisp Belgian blonde ales, are worth the impending hangover, and the beauty of the tasting room urges you to stay for another round. This is the kind of place where you want to plop down and stay until you’re forcibly ambushed to the asphalt. The roomy quarters, flanked by a centerpiece bar constructed from redwood logs, is offset by a showpiece community table that doubles as a platform for playing board games, exposed red brick, lounge sofas that make you want to curl up with a good book, and garage doors that open to a patio with communal seating. When it comes to taprooms, this one is boss.