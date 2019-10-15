The Crypt Could Soon Be a ViewHouse Sibling

The former home of the Crypt doesn't look like much right now, but will soon be a new Lotus Concepts bar or club.

The block of Broadway between First and Second avenues was for many years a destination for those looking to put a little kink in their lives, but the Crypt is long gone, and the rest of the block is slowly becoming normcore, with a new Postino Wine Cafe moving in on one corner (where Compound Basix closed last year) and the revitalization of the First Avenue Hotel into an apartment/retail complex on the other.

At 139 Broadway, where the Crypt once peddled erotic playthings, a liquor license notice has been posted for an upcoming business identified as My Neighbor Felix, with Francois Safieddine listed as the president. Safieddine is the founder of the ViewHouse group of bars, and is also the force behind Lotus Concepts, known for its downtown nightclubs.

We weren't able to contact Safieddine directly, but a public-relations rep for Lotus forwarded this statement: "Lotus Concepts is excited to own 139 N. Broadway. This property's concept has not been determined and still remains in development. We look forward to sharing more details in the future."

Considering the scope and footprint of the three ViewHouse locations (in the Ballpark neighborhood, Littleton and the Denver Tech Center) and the size of past Lotus clubs like Vie and Chloe, the old Crypt space seems positively cozy, and the name My Neighbor Felix comes across as quaint. But it could just be a working title, since operators often change the name of a business between initial licensing and grand opening.

Whether My Neighbor Felix evolves into an intimate cocktail lounge or a close-quarters dance club remains to be seen, but what's certain is that you'll have to shop elsewhere for your zippered leather BDSM mask — or maybe Needz next door has the studded collar you're looking for. At least the neighborhood hasn't become a complete cisgender snoozefest.