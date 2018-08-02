Garibaldi Opens Second Mexican Bistro on Broadway

Garibaldi Mexican Bistro has earned a cult following at its original location at 3298 South Broadway for its unique menu of Mexico City-inspired dishes. And now owner Jesus Cruz has opened the door of his second Garibaldi, at 1043 Broadway, in the former home of Quijote's.

Cruz says he'll be operating in soft-opening mode for the next couple of weeks as he dials in the hours and finishes installing his bar and beer taps. So while you won't be able to get an alcoholic beverage with your tacos yet, come August 15, Garibaldi will have its grand opening and will begin pouring beer, Mexican wine, margaritas and other cocktails. Of note on the drinks roster will be a house beer made by the Brew on Broadway, a neighbor of the original taqueria in downtown Englewood.

And while tacos are certainly a big part of the menu at both Garibaldi locations, there's far more to explore — much of which can't be found anywhere else in Denver, not the least of which are the quekas: forearm-sized quesadillas made on fresh corn tortillas and stuffed with a choice of three fillings. First, there's chicharron prensada, slow cooked pork that's shredded and doused in guajillo sauce. Cruz explains that in Mexico City, the meat is often pressed into blocks that can be sliced and fried, or the meat is served loose in the sauce (which is how Garibaldi does it). Then there's chicharron in chile verde, which is the more familiar fried pork rind which has then been softened in a spicy salsa. For vegetarians, there's a queka filled with nopales (prickly pear cactus paddle) and cheese.