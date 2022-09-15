Goed Zuur Will Close Temporarily October 9 for Renovations and Menu Changes

Sour beer bar and restaurant Goed Zuur (which means "good acid" in Dutch) has occupied a bright corner space at 2801 Welton Street since 2017, but it will close October 9 through 27 for renovations before reopening with a new menu.
The taproom is known for its cheese-forward menu of rotating plates created by chef/owner Anthony Lopiccolo and his team. It currently offers chef tastings two nights a week, but that program will soon expand.
Beginning October 28, the reservation-only tastings, dubbed the Chef's Counter, will take place on Thursdays, Friday and Saturdays with two seatings nightly (5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.). Each seating will be limited to ten guests, who will be served a five-course meal in an intimate counter setting with Lopiccolo serving each course. The Chef's Counter dining will cost $65-$85 per person, with an option to add a wine or sour beer pairing for $60. The menu for the tastings will change monthly or seasonally, says general manager and cheese program director Rachel Smith.
Goed Zuur will be open to other guests during the tastings as well, serving a trimmed-down menu of sandwiches, charcuterie and cheese plates, and small shareable dishes. It's also planning to bring back its popular Sunday-only ramen special, which was on pause for the summer.
Though changes are coming, some customer favorites are sticking around, including the cheese boards, which may be curated by the staff and include a plant-based option. Also remaining: butter flights. Goed Zuur has a separate butter menu with options like English goat butter, unsalted French butter and an Italian buffalo milk butter, some of which are so creamy they taste like and resemble cheese.
Although sour beer is the focus, the bar offerings also include a selection of non-sour beer as well as wine and mixed drinks; the sour-curious can always request an approachable sour recommendation from Goed Zuur's bartenders, too.
Goed Zuur's current menu includes three specialty tarts, an arugula salad, a sardine plate, a burrata and peach dish, and a savory cheesecake.
Once it's reopened, the taproom's hours will change as well. It's currently open 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 2 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Beginning October 28, it will be open 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.