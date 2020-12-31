All Colorado Restaurants Could Reopen as Soon as Monday

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Say what you will about the last month of Level Red restrictions that have put strict limits on restaurants and other businesses, but they appeared to have worked. Late on December 30, Governor Jared Polis sent out a note on social media stating that key COVID-19 metrics have been declining, and as a result, he's asking the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to move all Level Red counties (which include Denver and the surrounding metro counties) to Level Orange beginning Monday, January 4.

That's great news for restaurants, since they will be able to reopen dining rooms — which have been closed since November 20 in Red Level counties — at 25 percent capacity, with a last call for alcohol at 10 p.m. And in those counties that have already implemented the state's 5 Star Certification program, approved restaurants will be able to operate at Level Yellow guidelines, or 50 percent capacity and an 11 p.m. last call. Counties that have been approved for the program include Broomfield, Douglas, Larimer, Summit and Arapahoe, with Jefferson and Routt counties under review. The City and County of Denver has been slower to apply, but has put together a plan that will be submitted to the CDPHE early next week.

Here's the complete message from Governor Polis:

Throughout this pandemic, we have had to walk a difficult line between the public health crisis and the economic crisis. In reviewing the data today, Colorado has been in a sustained decline for 13 days, and only 73% of ICU beds statewide are in use. This is a direct result of Coloradans stepping up and taking the steps to protect themselves and others. In light of this and based on the data, I'm asking CDPHE to move counties in Red on the dial to Orange, effective Monday, January 4, 2021. This only applies to counties in Red, which is the category designed to prevent us from having to lockdown in “purple”. And I’m excited we have thus far successfully avoided another lockdown. To save lives, maybe even your own, it is more important than ever that Coloradans not gather outside their household to celebrate the New Year, and to continue to take the basic steps to protect themselves and others, like wearing masks, only interacting with their own households, and staying 6ft apart from others when in public.

Happy new year!